10 Female Empowerment K-pop Anthems You Need to Hear
Image: YG Entertainment
Solo by Jennie:
Jennie's empowering anthem celebrates independence and self-reliance. Its confident lyrics and catchy beat inspire women to stand tall
EVERGLOW's fierce anthem empowers women to break free from toxic relationships and embrace their strength. Its powerful vocals and dynamic melody ignite empowerment
Image: Yuehua Entertainment
Adios by EVERGLOW:
2NE1's iconic hit exudes confidence and self-assurance. Its bold lyrics and electrifying beat inspire women to embrace their uniqueness and stand tall
Image: YG Entertainment
I Am The Best by 2NE1:
Blackpink's powerful anthem encourages women to break free from heartbreak and reclaim their power. Its fierce vocals and bold message ignite empowerment
Image: YG Entertainment
Kill This Love by Blackpink:
CLC's empowering anthem rejects societal expectations and celebrates self-expression. Its bold lyrics and infectious beat inspire women to embrace their individuality
Image: Cube Entertainment
No by CLC:
BoA's empowering anthem celebrates the strength and resilience of women. Its powerful vocals and uplifting message inspire confidence and empowerment
Image: SM Entertainment
Woman by BoA:
Image: JYP Entertainment
Miss A's confident anthem asserts independence and self-reliance. Its catchy melody and empowering lyrics inspire women to stand on their own
I Don't Need A Man by Miss A:
GI-DLE's fierce anthem celebrates the courage and strength of women. Its powerful vocals and bold message ignite empowerment and confidence
Image: Cube Entertainment
Lion by GI-DLE:
MAMAMOO's empowering anthem celebrates self-love and confidence. Its bold lyrics and dynamic melody inspire women to embrace their uniqueness and shine brightly
Hip by MAMAMOO:
Image: RBW
Click Here
Girls' Generation's iconic hit exudes confidence and empowerment. Its catchy beat and bold lyrics inspire women to stand tall and embrace their strength
The Boys by Girls' Generation:
Image: SM Entertainment