10 Female Idols with charming cat-eyes
Jennie's captivating cat-eyes enhance her allure, adding a fierce charm to her already stunning visuals
Image: YG Entertainment
Jennie (BLACKPINK)
ITZY's Yeji boasts mesmerizing cat-eyes, accentuating her powerful stage presence and contributing to her charismatic and dynamic image
Image: JYP Entertainment
Yeji (ITZY)
(G)I-DLE's Minnie flaunts charming cat-eyes, elevating her ethereal beauty and leaving a lasting impression on fans
Image: Cube Entertainment
Minnie ((G)I-DLE)
CL's iconic cat-eye makeup complements her bold style, making her a trendsetter in the K-pop scene
Image: YG Entertainment
CL (Former 2NE1)
Red Velvet's Seulgi showcases alluring cat-eyes, adding a touch of mystery to her sweet and charismatic persona
Image: SM Entertainment
Seulgi (Red Velvet)
fromis_9's Saerom features charming cat-eyes, enhancing her cute yet sophisticated visual appeal on and off the stage
Image: Pledis Entertainment
Saerom (fromis_9)
(G)I-DLE's Soyeon's cat-eyes contribute to her fierce and powerful image, leaving a strong impact in the K-pop industry
Image: Cube Entertainment
Soyeon ((G)I-DLE)
LOONA's Haseul possesses captivating cat-eyes that enhance her ethereal beauty, adding a mystical quality to her presence
Image: BlockBerryCreative
Haseul (LOONA)
Gugudan's Mina showcases gorgeous cat-eyes, adding a unique charm to her visuals and making her stand out in the K-pop crowd
Image: Starship Entertainment
Mina (gugudan)
Click Here
Lovelyz's maknae Yein captivates with large, slanted cat-eyes, adding to her distinctive features and enhancing her overall pretty and innocent look
Image: Woolim Entertainment
Yein (Lovelyz)