Pujya Doss

January 13, 2024

Entertainment

10 female K-actors in their 20s to keep your eyes on

Sultry and mysterious, she paints emotions with a dark allure, leaving audiences spellbound by her enigmatic presence in every captivating performance.

Image: Disney+

Han So-hee

A versatile virtuoso, effortlessly shifting from heartwarming romance to intense drama, captivating viewers with her infectious charm and dynamic portrayal of diverse characters.

Image: SBS

Kim Se-jeong 

The whimsical charmer, she enchants with a magnetic presence, seamlessly blending humor and sincerity, making her a delightful standout in the K-drama landscape.

Image: tvN

Moon Ga-young

A timeless ingénue, she infuses maturity into her roles, earning widespread acclaim for her graceful and nuanced portrayals that transcend the boundaries of age.

Kim Yoo Jung

Image: SBS

The emotional architect, she crafts characters with nuanced precision, forming the emotional backbone of dramas, leaving a lasting impact with her versatile performances.

Kim So-hyun

Image: tvN

Bae Suzy

Image: tvN

The queen of elegance, she commands the screen with a blend of grace and strength, leaving an indelible mark as a leading lady in K-drama.

A powerhouse performer, she radiates strength and vulnerability, leaving audiences captivated by her commanding presence and memorable portrayals in every role she embraces.

Kim Ji Soo

Image: JTBC

With audacious talent, she fearlessly tackles diverse roles with authenticity, leaving an unforgettable imprint through her bold and compelling performances on the screen.

Kim Da Mi

Image: JTBC

A rising star, she brings freshness and depth to her characters, winning hearts with her authentic portrayals, and promising a bright future in the K-drama realm.

Cho Yi Hyun

Image: Netflix

A promising talent, she shines with youthful energy and charisma, adding a vibrant touch to her roles, and making her a rising star in the world of K-dramas.

Go Youn Jung

Image: Disney+

