10 female K-actors in their 20s to keep your eyes on
Sultry and mysterious, she paints emotions with a dark allure, leaving audiences spellbound by her enigmatic presence in every captivating performance.
Image: Disney+
Han So-hee
A versatile virtuoso, effortlessly shifting from heartwarming romance to intense drama, captivating viewers with her infectious charm and dynamic portrayal of diverse characters.
Image: SBS
Kim Se-jeong
The whimsical charmer, she enchants with a magnetic presence, seamlessly blending humor and sincerity, making her a delightful standout in the K-drama landscape.
Image: tvN
Moon Ga-young
A timeless ingénue, she infuses maturity into her roles, earning widespread acclaim for her graceful and nuanced portrayals that transcend the boundaries of age.
Kim Yoo Jung
Image: SBS
The emotional architect, she crafts characters with nuanced precision, forming the emotional backbone of dramas, leaving a lasting impact with her versatile performances.
Kim So-hyun
Image: tvN
Bae Suzy
Image: tvN
The queen of elegance, she commands the screen with a blend of grace and strength, leaving an indelible mark as a leading lady in K-drama.
A powerhouse performer, she radiates strength and vulnerability, leaving audiences captivated by her commanding presence and memorable portrayals in every role she embraces.
Kim Ji Soo
Image: JTBC
With audacious talent, she fearlessly tackles diverse roles with authenticity, leaving an unforgettable imprint through her bold and compelling performances on the screen.
Kim Da Mi
Image: JTBC
A rising star, she brings freshness and depth to her characters, winning hearts with her authentic portrayals, and promising a bright future in the K-drama realm.
Cho Yi Hyun
Image: Netflix
A promising talent, she shines with youthful energy and charisma, adding a vibrant touch to her roles, and making her a rising star in the world of K-dramas.
Go Youn Jung
Image: Disney+