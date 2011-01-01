10 Female K-pop idols adored by fangirls
The original girl crush, f(x)'s Krystal, has a chic charm that's drawn fangirls, earning her a spot on many girl crush idol lists
f(x)’s Krystal
Image: Krystal’s Instagram
Seulgi from Red Velvet is a girl crush idol admired for her strong vocals, smooth dancing, and captivating visuals
Red Velvet’s Seulgi
Image: Seulgi’s Instagram
Lisa from BLACKPINK, the group's main dancer, embodies K-pop's girl crush image. Her exceptional dance skills, charisma, and fierce stage presence make her a standout member
BLACKPINK’s Lisa
Image: Lisa’s Instagram
ITZY's Ryujin radiates girl-crush energy in every picture. Her standout performance skills, especially the iconic shoulder dance in Wannabe, captivated fans
ITZY’s Ryujin
Image: ITZY’s Instagram
LOONA's Yves stole hearts with her pre-debut solo New, portraying a perfect girlfriend. In So What, LOONA's style changed, aligning with Yves' wish for a boyish concept
LOONA’s Yves
Image: Yves’s Instagram
BLACKPINK's Jennie was a girl crush from pre-debut, showcasing powerful rapping and charisma. Known as the "human Chanel," her luxurious image matches the brand perfectly
BLACKPINK’s Jennie
Image: Jennie’s Instagram
Post IOI's disbandment in 2017, Chungha rose as a solo star. Securing a contract with 88rising, she wowed fans with hits that showcased her performance prowess and charismatic image
Image: Chungha’s Instagram
Chungha
Sunmi's numerous comebacks have further cemented her status as a girl crush idol. Her powerful presence and alluring sexy concepts continue to captivate fans
Image: Sunmi's Instagram
Sunmi
Our girl crush idols list is incomplete without CL, known as the baddest female. Her solo debut single, "The Baddest Female," earned her the nickname that stuck
CL
Image: CL’s Instagram
Jessi, known as the resident tough sister, gained fame from Mnet's Unpretty Rapstar in 2011. Her famous "We are not a team, this is a competition" diss rap line became viral and a meme favorite
Jessi
Image: Jessi’s Instagram