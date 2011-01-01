Heading 3

Hemelin Darlong

august 24, 2023

Entertainment

10 Female K-pop idols adored by fangirls

The original girl crush, f(x)'s Krystal, has a chic charm that's drawn fangirls, earning her a spot on many girl crush idol lists

f(x)’s Krystal

Image: Krystal’s Instagram

Seulgi from Red Velvet is a girl crush idol admired for her strong vocals, smooth dancing, and captivating visuals

Red Velvet’s Seulgi

Image: Seulgi’s Instagram

Lisa from BLACKPINK, the group's main dancer, embodies K-pop's girl crush image. Her exceptional dance skills, charisma, and fierce stage presence make her a standout member

BLACKPINK’s Lisa

Image: Lisa’s Instagram

ITZY's Ryujin radiates girl-crush energy in every picture. Her standout performance skills, especially the iconic shoulder dance in Wannabe, captivated fans

ITZY’s Ryujin

Image: ITZY’s Instagram

LOONA's Yves stole hearts with her pre-debut solo New, portraying a perfect girlfriend. In So What, LOONA's style changed, aligning with Yves' wish for a boyish concept

LOONA’s Yves

Image: Yves’s Instagram

BLACKPINK's Jennie was a girl crush from pre-debut, showcasing powerful rapping and charisma. Known as the "human Chanel," her luxurious image matches the brand perfectly

BLACKPINK’s Jennie

Image: Jennie’s Instagram

Post IOI's disbandment in 2017, Chungha rose as a solo star. Securing a contract with 88rising, she wowed fans with hits that showcased her performance prowess and charismatic image

Image: Chungha’s Instagram

Chungha

Sunmi's numerous comebacks have further cemented her status as a girl crush idol. Her powerful presence and alluring sexy concepts continue to captivate fans

Image: Sunmi's Instagram

Sunmi

Our girl crush idols list is incomplete without CL, known as the baddest female. Her solo debut single, "The Baddest Female," earned her the nickname that stuck

CL

Image: CL’s Instagram

Jessi, known as the resident tough sister, gained fame from Mnet's Unpretty Rapstar in 2011. Her famous "We are not a team, this is a competition" diss rap line became viral and a meme favorite

Jessi

Image: Jessi’s Instagram

