may 14, 2024

Entertainment

10 female K-pop idols we want as our BFF

Pujya Doss

Image: YG Entertainment

Jisoo (BLACKPINK): 

With her bubbly personality and infectious laughter, Jisoo would make the perfect BFF, always ready for fun adventures and heartfelt conversations

IU's warm and caring nature would make her an amazing BFF, offering unwavering support and genuine companionship through life's ups and downs

Image: EDAM Entertainment

IU: 

Chaeyoung's artistic flair and down-to-earth demeanor would make her a creative and relatable BFF, inspiring memorable moments and deep connections

Image: JYP Entertainment

Chaeyoung (TWICE): 

Yeri's cheerful energy and sense of humor would light up any room, making her the perfect BFF for unforgettable laughter-filled adventures

Image: SM Entertainment

Yeri (Red Velvet):

Soyeon's confidence and leadership qualities would make her a dependable and inspiring BFF, always ready to empower and uplift those around her

Image: Cube Entertainment

Soyeon ((G)I-DLE): 

Suzy's sweet and caring nature would make her a supportive and nurturing BFF, offering wise advice and unwavering loyalty through thick and thin

Image: Management SOOP

Suzy: 

Wheein's soulful voice and playful personality would make her a fun and entertaining BFF, always bringing music and laughter into your life

Wheein (MAMAMOO):

Image: RBW Entertainment

Solar's outgoing and energetic personality would make her an adventurous and spontaneous BFF, filling your life with excitement and unforgettable experiences

Image: RBW Entertainment

Solar (MAMAMOO): 

Lisa's cool and stylish demeanor would make her a trendy and fashionable BFF, always ready to explore new trends and share exciting moments

Lisa (BLACKPINK): 

Image: YG Entertainment

Yeji's charismatic and confident aura would make her an empowering and motivating BFF, inspiring you to chase your dreams and conquer the world together

Yeji (ITZY): 

Image: JYP Entertainment

