10 female K-pop idols we want as our BFF
Pujya Doss
Image: YG Entertainment
Jisoo (BLACKPINK):
With her bubbly personality and infectious laughter, Jisoo would make the perfect BFF, always ready for fun adventures and heartfelt conversations
IU's warm and caring nature would make her an amazing BFF, offering unwavering support and genuine companionship through life's ups and downs
Image: EDAM Entertainment
IU:
Chaeyoung's artistic flair and down-to-earth demeanor would make her a creative and relatable BFF, inspiring memorable moments and deep connections
Image: JYP Entertainment
Chaeyoung (TWICE):
Yeri's cheerful energy and sense of humor would light up any room, making her the perfect BFF for unforgettable laughter-filled adventures
Image: SM Entertainment
Yeri (Red Velvet):
Soyeon's confidence and leadership qualities would make her a dependable and inspiring BFF, always ready to empower and uplift those around her
Image: Cube Entertainment
Soyeon ((G)I-DLE):
Suzy's sweet and caring nature would make her a supportive and nurturing BFF, offering wise advice and unwavering loyalty through thick and thin
Image: Management SOOP
Suzy:
Wheein's soulful voice and playful personality would make her a fun and entertaining BFF, always bringing music and laughter into your life
Wheein (MAMAMOO):
Image: RBW Entertainment
Solar's outgoing and energetic personality would make her an adventurous and spontaneous BFF, filling your life with excitement and unforgettable experiences
Image: RBW Entertainment
Solar (MAMAMOO):
Lisa's cool and stylish demeanor would make her a trendy and fashionable BFF, always ready to explore new trends and share exciting moments
Lisa (BLACKPINK):
Image: YG Entertainment
Yeji's charismatic and confident aura would make her an empowering and motivating BFF, inspiring you to chase your dreams and conquer the world together
Yeji (ITZY):
Image: JYP Entertainment