10 female K-pop idols who'll play the perfect rom-com leads
Pujya Doss
Image: EDAM Entertainment
IU
With her captivating aura, natural acting skills, and ability to evoke a wide range of emotions, IU seamlessly transitions from music sensation to versatile actress
Known for her captivating beauty and charming personality, Suzy effortlessly embodies various characters, showcasing her versatility and ability to connect with audiences
Image: Management SOOP
Suzy
Renowned for her elegance and grace, Yoona possesses a captivating screen presence, effortlessly portraying diverse roles from historical dramas to romantic comedies
Image: SM Entertainment
Yoona
Beyond her mesmerizing vocals, Taeyeon exhibits remarkable acting prowess, portraying characters with depth and vulnerability, captivating audiences with her emotional range
Image: SM Entertainment
Taeyeon
With her infectious energy and down-to-earth charm, Hyeri brings a refreshing vibrancy to her roles, captivating audiences with her comedic timing and relatable characters
Image: Dreamcatcher Company
Hyeri
Possessing both beauty and talent, Seolhyun delivers captivating performances, showcasing her versatility in diverse roles, from action-packed thrillers to heartwarming romances
Image: FNC Entertainment
Seolhyun
Radiating elegance and sophistication, Jisoo effortlessly transitions from music idol to captivating actress, bringing depth and nuance to her characters
Jisoo
Image: YG Entertainment
With her natural charm and expressive eyes, Bona delivers heartfelt performances, portraying characters with emotional depth and vulnerability, resonating with audiences
Image: Woollim Entertainment
Bona
Exhibiting a captivating screen presence, Krystal seamlessly blends her idol charisma with acting prowess, bringing a unique charm and intensity to her diverse roles
Krystal
Image: H& Entertainment
Possessing both beauty and grace, Mina captivates audiences with her delicate charm and nuanced performances, bringing depth and emotion to her characters
Mina
Image: JYP Entertainment