Heading 3

10 female K-pop idols with low voices

 Hemelin Darlong

MAY 26, 2023

Entertainment

Ryujin’s natural low tone does not often get the chance to showcase ITZY’s performances. Her relaxed vibe and low voice make her suited to chill hip-hop-style songs.

ITZY’s Ryujin

Image: ITZY’s Official Instagram

Heejin is known for her amazing low natural voice. It is very clear when she is speaking or singing solos like this one time on “The King of Mask Singer”.

LOONA’s Heejin

Image: LOONA’s Instagram

Mia is the main vocalist of the group and always stands out with her full lower register. However, it's not just her natural range that makes her amazing to listen to but also her great control and technique in her upper registers.

EVEGLOW’s Mia

Image: EVERGLOW’s Instagram

STAYC’s J gained a lot of attention with the group’s debut track “SO BAD”. fans were both shocked and impressed by maknae J who has a remarkably beautiful and mature-sounding voice.

STAYC’s J

Image: STAYC’s Instagram

In the idol’s solo track “Bonnie and Clyde”, Yuqi shows off her soulful lower register that she rarely gets to sing normally, and the sound drew fans straight from the get-go. Her deep voice is undoubtedly one of the most unique among female idols.

(G)I-DLE’s Yuqi

Image: (G)I-DLE’s Official Instagram

CLC’s leader Seungyeon really draws attention in the group with her wide range and strong lower voice, which provide a great contrast to the other higher voice in CLC.

CLC’s Seungyeon

Image: CLC’s Instagram

Moonbyul boasts a stunning natural alto tone that is perfectly suited to both soothing ballads and cool raps. Her voice is a great match for the other higher voices in MAMAMOO by adding depth and range to their songs.

MAMAMOO’s Moonbyul

Image: MAMAMOO’s Instagram

In collaboration with LOOPY and Jeon Soyeon, they released “Dessert”, where she showcased her naturally low rap tone perfectly. She even transitioned perfectly from her rap section into her higher singing voice.

Girls’ Generation’s Hyoyeon

Image: Girls’ Generation’s Instagram

The group’s song ‘OH MY GIRL’ was an instant hit as it has an addictive melody and chorus supplemented by Mimi’s gorgeous lower voice which contrasts perfectly with the high sweet sound of other members.

OH MY GIRL’s MiMi

Image: OH MY GIRL’s Instagram

Monday has a beautiful low voice that comes through her rap sections. She is able to conquer the group’s fresh and girly concept with her sweet-sounding upper register.

Weeekly’s Monday

Image: Weeekly's Instagram

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here