Ryujin’s natural low tone does not often get the chance to showcase ITZY’s performances. Her relaxed vibe and low voice make her suited to chill hip-hop-style songs.
ITZY’s Ryujin
Image: ITZY’s Official Instagram
Heejin is known for her amazing low natural voice. It is very clear when she is speaking or singing solos like this one time on “The King of Mask Singer”.
LOONA’s Heejin
Image: LOONA’s Instagram
Mia is the main vocalist of the group and always stands out with her full lower register. However, it's not just her natural range that makes her amazing to listen to but also her great control and technique in her upper registers.
EVEGLOW’s Mia
Image: EVERGLOW’s Instagram
STAYC’s J gained a lot of attention with the group’s debut track “SO BAD”. fans were both shocked and impressed by maknae J who has a remarkably beautiful and mature-sounding voice.
STAYC’s J
Image: STAYC’s Instagram
In the idol’s solo track “Bonnie and Clyde”, Yuqi shows off her soulful lower register that she rarely gets to sing normally, and the sound drew fans straight from the get-go. Her deep voice is undoubtedly one of the most unique among female idols.
(G)I-DLE’s Yuqi
Image: (G)I-DLE’s Official Instagram
CLC’s leader Seungyeon really draws attention in the group with her wide range and strong lower voice, which provide a great contrast to the other higher voice in CLC.
CLC’s Seungyeon
Image: CLC’s Instagram
Moonbyul boasts a stunning natural alto tone that is perfectly suited to both soothing ballads and cool raps. Her voice is a great match for the other higher voices in MAMAMOO by adding depth and range to their songs.
MAMAMOO’s Moonbyul
Image: MAMAMOO’s Instagram
In collaboration with LOOPY and Jeon Soyeon, they released “Dessert”, where she showcased her naturally low rap tone perfectly. She even transitioned perfectly from her rap section into her higher singing voice.
Girls’ Generation’s Hyoyeon
Image: Girls’ Generation’s Instagram
The group’s song ‘OH MY GIRL’ was an instant hit as it has an addictive melody and chorus supplemented by Mimi’s gorgeous lower voice which contrasts perfectly with the high sweet sound of other members.
OH MY GIRL’s MiMi
Image: OH MY GIRL’s Instagram
Monday has a beautiful low voice that comes through her rap sections. She is able to conquer the group’s fresh and girly concept with her sweet-sounding upper register.
Weeekly’s Monday
Image: Weeekly's Instagram