PUJYA DOSS

june 04, 2024

Entertainment

10 female K-pop rappers you should know

Fierce ex-FIESTAR rapper, Yezi, known for powerful flow and fiery stage presence. Mixes hip-hop, R&B, trap, with empowering lyrics

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Yezi (ex-FIESTAR)

(G)I-DLE's Soyeon, innovative rapper, songwriter, producer. Blends hip-hop, R&B, trap, with themes of self-love, confidence

Image: Cube Entertainment.

Soyeon ((G)I-DLE)

WJSN's Exy, skilled rapper with unique flow. Mixes hip hop, R&B, trap, with themes of love, heartbreak

Exy (WJSN)

Image: WM Entertainment.

Dreamcatcher's Dami, main rapper. Melds hip hop, rock, metal with dark, edgy sound. Themes: horror, self-discovery

Dami (Dreamcatcher)

Image: Happy Face Entertainment.

KARD's Jiwoo, main rapper, catchy melodies, playful lyrics. Blends pop, hip hop, R&B with themes of love, confidence

Jiwoo (KARD)

Image: DSP Media.

Brave Girls' Yujeong, main rapper, smooth flow, soulful vocals. Mixes R&B, hip-hop, pop, themes: love, healing

Yujeong (Brave Girls) 

Image: Brave Entertainment.

EVERGLOW's E:U, main rapper, powerful flow, fierce lyrics. Mixes hip hop, trap, EDM with themes of self-love

E:U (EVERGLOW)

Image: Yuehua Entertainment.

Jessi's powerful presence and fearless attitude redefine the K-pop rap scene, embodying unapologetic confidence in her music

Jessi

Image: P Nation

CLC's Yeeun, a versatile rapper, songwriter. Creative energy shines through

Yeeun (CLC)

Image: Cube Entertainment.

LABOUM's Yujeong, impressive rap skills, multifaceted talent. Deserves more recognition in rap

Yujeong (LABOUM)

Image: NH Media.

