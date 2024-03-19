Heading 3
Aditi Singh
March 19, 2024
10 films about dysfunctional families
The film revolves around the troubled father-son relationship of Bhairav and Rohan, played by Ronit Roy and Rajat Barmecha
Udaan (2010)
The film deals with family feuds, where the son suspects his uncle’s role in his father’s disappearance and gets irked by the growing closeness between his mother and uncle
Haider (2014)
This Mira Nair film is staged around a typical North Indian wedding leading to various family issues and challenges
Monsoon Wedding (2001)
This Alia Bhatt starrer deals with Kaira’s childhood traumas and her resentment towards her family, leading to her deteriorating mental health issues
Dear Zindagi (2016)
As Ramprasad passes away, the whole family comes under one roof; giving way to challenges, insecurities and family politics
Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi (2019)
A father-daughter relationship is explored profoundly in this Shoojit Sircar film; starring Deepika Padukone, Irrfan Khan and Amitabh Bachchan
Piku (2015)
One of the best films that revolve around dysfunctional families, revolving around two estranged brothers and deteriorating family relationships
Kapoor And Sons (2016)
A Zoya Akhtar Film, revolving around Mehras and their family dynamics and how their challenges as a family unfold while they celebrate a grand occasion on a luxury cruise
Dil Dhadakne Do (2015)
Gehraiyaan (2020)
The film deals with the problems of modern-day relationships; starring Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa
Jug Jugg Jeeyo (2022)
A film revolving around the struggles faced by couples from different age groups; starring Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Neetu Kapoor in pivotal roles
