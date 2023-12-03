Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment 

December 03, 2023

10 films for entrepreneurs

You might face many ups and downs in your career, this film will surely lift your mood and fill you with new energy

 The Pursuits Of Happiness 

 Images: IMDb 

It is the true story of Richard and Maurice McDonald – two brothers who opened the original McDonald’s restaurant that became a brand now

The Founder 

 Images: IMDb 

Ranbir Kapoor's Rocket Singh follows the journey of a Punjabi graduate who begins his career in Sales but soon his idea of success begins to clash

 Rocket Singh:
Salesman Of The Year

 Images: IMDb 

Based on the true story of the Facebook founder, Mark Zuckerberg, it is one of the best movies of 21st century

 Images: IMDb 

The Social Network

Shyam Benegal's Manthan depicted the struggle of a man in establishing milk production and distribution during the era of the White Revolution 

Manthan

 Images: IMDb 

The Shahid Kapoor movie emphasized on a message: to run a business, you don't need a big amount of cash but a great idea

 Badmaash Company

 Images: IMDb 

The true story of Jordan Belfort follows his journey of becoming a small-time broker to a billionaire in no time. This is definitely a worth-watching

The Wolf Of Wall Street

 Images: IMDb 

When a NASA scientist returns to India and finds his village struggling for a basic need -electricity. So he goes on a quest to get his village the much needed development

Swades

 Images: IMDb 

It follows the true story of G. R. Gopinath who is known for founding the cheapest Indian airline, Simplify Deccan. It is a must-watch Tamil movie

Soorarai Pottru

 Images: IMDb 

It follows the story of three individuals who predicted and profited from the global financial crisis in 2007-08. It tells you to take risks

 The Big Short

 Images: IMDb 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here