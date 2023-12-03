Heading 3
10 films for entrepreneurs
You might face many ups and downs in your career, this film will surely lift your mood and fill you with new energy
The Pursuits Of Happiness
It is the true story of Richard and Maurice McDonald – two brothers who opened the original McDonald’s restaurant that became a brand now
The Founder
Ranbir Kapoor's Rocket Singh follows the journey of a Punjabi graduate who begins his career in Sales but soon his idea of success begins to clash
Rocket Singh:
Salesman Of The Year
Based on the true story of the Facebook founder, Mark Zuckerberg, it is one of the best movies of 21st century
The Social Network
Shyam Benegal's Manthan depicted the struggle of a man in establishing milk production and distribution during the era of the White Revolution
Manthan
The Shahid Kapoor movie emphasized on a message: to run a business, you don't need a big amount of cash but a great idea
Badmaash Company
The true story of Jordan Belfort follows his journey of becoming a small-time broker to a billionaire in no time. This is definitely a worth-watching
The Wolf Of Wall Street
When a NASA scientist returns to India and finds his village struggling for a basic need -electricity. So he goes on a quest to get his village the much needed development
Swades
It follows the true story of G. R. Gopinath who is known for founding the cheapest Indian airline, Simplify Deccan. It is a must-watch Tamil movie
Soorarai Pottru
It follows the story of three individuals who predicted and profited from the global financial crisis in 2007-08. It tells you to take risks
The Big Short
