10 Films with larger than life sets

S. S. Rajamouli's Baahubali series leads the list with the most magnificent set in Indian cinema history. A lot of work went into creating the larger-than-life set in Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City
Image: IMDb
The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial, Bajirao Mastani, starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, was full of grandeur and magnificence. The huge sets, blended with an incredible narrative, left everyone in awe
Image: IMDb
Bajirao Mastani
The 2018 film, Thugs of Hindostan, which was released under the banner of Yash Raj Films, showcased enormous sets. A crew worked for several years before the film's production to achieve the historic vibe
Image: IMDb
Thugs Of Hindostan
The designers built two gigantic ships weighing over 200 tonnes each with the help of renowned designers and ship builders
Image: IMDb
The Anurag Kashyap directorial did not do well at the box office, but the filmmakers constructed the whole city of old Bombay on 9.5 acres of land in Colombo. The film's antique feel and grandeur were praised
Image: IMDb
Bombay Velvet
Padmaavat, helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, was meant to be shot at Chittor Fort in Rajasthan, but owing to protests, they had to replicate the entire fort in Mumbai. The visuals left the audience spellbound
Image: IMDb
Padmaavat
The Sushant Singh Rajput starrer received favourable reviews from critics and the makers did an excellent job of recreating the pre-independence era
Image: IMDb
Detective Byomkesh Bakshy
The Ashutosh Gowariker directorial featured an exact replica of the interiors of Amer Fort, Agra Fort and Mughal Gardens. The film was a smash hit
Image: IMDb
Jodhaa Akbar
The 2002 release, Devdas was one of the most lavish films of the time, and when Sanjay Leela Bhansali's name is mentioned, a larger-than-life experience comes with it
Image: IMDb
Devdas
Karan Johar's film is one of the most evergreen films in Bollywood. To bring the film to life, the filmmakers replicated Delhi's Chandni Chowk as well as the inside of the bungalow in a Mumbai studio
Image: IMDb
Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham
The Sonam Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor starrer was yet another masterpiece by Sanjay Leela Bhansali with extravagant sets in a blue tone throughout the film
Image: IMDb
Saawariya
The film did not fare well, but the sets were enough to grab the eyeballs
Image: IMDb
THANKS FOR READING NEXT: Nora Fatehi's career timeline