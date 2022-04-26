Entertainment
Saloni Arora
apr 26, 2022
Heading 3
10 films to look forward to
Thar
Image: IMDb
Father-son duo Anil Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor are set to entertain fans in Thar. The movie will release on 6th May
The social drama starring Ranveer Singh is all set to release on 13th May. The film revolves around a married man trying to save his unborn girl child
Image: IMDb
Jayeshbhai Jordaar
Starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead, Laal Singh Chaddha is all set to release on August 12, 2022
Laal Singh Chaddha
Image: IMDb
This movie stars Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, and Paresh Rawal from the original film. It is set to release on 20th May
Image: IMDb
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
Brahmastra
Image: IMDb
Ayan Mukerji’s directorial featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be hit theatres on 9 September 2022. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy
Image: Shah Rukh Khan Instagra
Shah Rukh Khan is finally making a comeback with action-drama Pathaan with Deepika Padukone. Releasing on Jan 25 next year, the film marks SRK’s first collaboration with John Abraham
Pathaan
Video: Shah Rukh Khan Instagram
Shah Rukh Khan left millions of fans pleasantly surprised as he announced one more film with director Rajkummar Hirani & Taapsee Pannu titled ‘Dunki’
Dunki
Image: IMDb
Inspired by true events, 'Runway 34' is based on a flight that had a narrow escape in August 2015. The film starring Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet, Amitabh Bachchan and will release on April 29
Runway 34
Image: IMDb
Mission Majnu
Inspired by real events, the Shantanu Bagchi directorial will feature Sidharth Malhotra and South star, Rashmika Mandanna. Mission Majnu will release on 10 June 2022
Image: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram
Doctor G
Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Doctor G is a medical campus comedy-drama. Also starring Rakul Preet, the film will hit theatres on 17 June 2022
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Yami Gautam's monochrome outfit looks