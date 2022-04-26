Entertainment

apr 26, 2022

10 films to look forward to

Thar

Image: IMDb

Father-son duo Anil Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor are set to entertain fans in Thar. The movie will release on 6th May

The social drama starring Ranveer Singh is all set to release on 13th May. The film revolves around a married man trying to save his unborn girl child

Image: IMDb

Jayeshbhai Jordaar

Starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead, Laal Singh Chaddha is all set to release on August 12, 2022

Laal Singh Chaddha

Image: IMDb

 This movie stars Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, and Paresh Rawal from the original film. It is set to release on 20th May

Image: IMDb

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Brahmastra

 Image: IMDb

Ayan Mukerji’s directorial featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be hit theatres on 9 September 2022. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy

Image: Shah Rukh Khan Instagra

Shah Rukh Khan is finally making a comeback with action-drama Pathaan with Deepika Padukone. Releasing on Jan 25 next year, the film marks SRK’s first collaboration with John Abraham

Pathaan

Video: Shah Rukh Khan Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan left millions of fans pleasantly surprised as he announced one more film with director Rajkummar Hirani & Taapsee Pannu titled ‘Dunki’

Dunki

Image: IMDb

Inspired by true events, 'Runway 34' is based on a flight that had a narrow escape in August 2015. The film starring Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet, Amitabh Bachchan and will release on April 29

Runway 34

Image: IMDb

Mission Majnu

Inspired by real events, the Shantanu Bagchi directorial will feature Sidharth Malhotra and South star, Rashmika Mandanna. Mission Majnu will release on 10 June 2022

Image: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram

Doctor G

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Doctor G is a medical campus comedy-drama. Also starring Rakul Preet, the film will hit theatres on 17 June 2022

