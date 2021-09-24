sept 24, 2021

10 Films offered to different actors

The film, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, starred Farhan Akhtar. However, the film was first offered to Bollywood's Khiladi, Akshay Kumar

The Shah Rukh Khan starrer 2007 film, Chak De! India was a huge success. Initially, Salman Khan was chosen to be a part of the film

The 2013 film Queen, which proved to be a game changer for Kangana Ranaut, was originally offered to Kareena Kapoor

Deepika Padukone starred as Naina Talwar in the superhit film Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani. However, the role was initially offered to Katrina Kaif

The 2011 film, The Dirty Picture, starred Vidya Balan. Kangana Ranaut turned down the lead role in Dirty Picture, but it worked out well for Vidya Balan

The Imtiaz Ali directorial "Tamasha" starred Deepika Padukone, but Anushka Sharma had previously been offered the role. Although the film was not well received by the masses, it is considered to be one of Ali’s finest works

Saif Ali Khan starred in the 2004 film Hum Tum, directed by Kunal Kohli. However, the role was initially offered to Vivek Oberoi

Hrithik Roshan was originally offered the role of Akash in the iconic film Dil Chahta Hai. However, Aamir Khan bagged the role

Veer Zaara, directed by Yash Chopra, featured Preity Zinta as the female lead. Initially, the film was offered to Kajol

The 1992 film Deewana, in which Shah Rukh Khan starred, proved to be a wise decision for the actor. However, Armaan Kohli was the director's first choice for the film

