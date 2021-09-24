The film, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, starred Farhan Akhtar. However, the film was first offered to Bollywood's Khiladi, Akshay Kumar
The Shah Rukh Khan starrer 2007 film, Chak De! India was a huge success. Initially, Salman Khan was chosen to be a part of the film
The 2013 film Queen, which proved to be a game changer for Kangana Ranaut, was originally offered to Kareena Kapoor
Deepika Padukone starred as Naina Talwar in the superhit film Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani. However, the role was initially offered to Katrina Kaif
The 2011 film, The Dirty Picture, starred Vidya Balan. Kangana Ranaut turned down the lead role in Dirty Picture, but it worked out well for Vidya Balan
The Imtiaz Ali directorial "Tamasha" starred Deepika Padukone, but Anushka Sharma had previously been offered the role. Although the film was not well received by the masses, it is considered to be one of Ali’s finest works
Saif Ali Khan starred in the 2004 film Hum Tum, directed by Kunal Kohli. However, the role was initially offered to Vivek Oberoi
Hrithik Roshan was originally offered the role of Akash in the iconic film Dil Chahta Hai. However, Aamir Khan bagged the role
Veer Zaara, directed by Yash Chopra, featured Preity Zinta as the female lead. Initially, the film was offered to Kajol
The 1992 film Deewana, in which Shah Rukh Khan starred, proved to be a wise decision for the actor. However, Armaan Kohli was the director's first choice for the film