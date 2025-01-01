10 Films That Flopped Despite Huge Hype in 2025

Ram Charan and Shankar’s political thriller was one of the most hyped pan-India films of 2025. Despite a big budget and huge expectations, it barely scraped ₹178 crore worldwide. Fans were left disappointed by the outdated screenplay and long production delays
Game Changer
Image Credit: Imdb
Salman Khan’s big Eid release couldn’t live up to the buzz surrounding it. Directed by AR Murugadoss, it grossed only ₹177 crore globally. The film’s dated story and average music failed to excite audiences
Sikandar
Image Credit: Imdb
Ajay Devgn’s launchpad for nephew Aaman Devgan fell flat at the box office. Despite being a grand action period film, it managed just ₹10 crore worldwide. Audiences criticized the weak storyline and lack of star power
Azaad
Image Credit: Imdb
Akshay Kumar's patriotic war film had intense initial hype but fizzled out quickly. Controversies and mixed reviews hurt its momentum, leading to ₹144 crore earnings. Despite big visuals, the film lacked emotional depth and failed to connect
Sky Force
Image Credit: Imdb
Nithiin’s stylish heist comedy failed to grab the Telugu audience’s interest. With just ₹9 crore worldwide, it couldn’t justify its high marketing spend. Viewers found the plot predictable and the humor underwhelming
Robinhood
Image Credit: Imdb
This spy comedy starring Siddhu Jonnalagadda was meant to be a crowd-pleaser. But with weak storytelling and lackluster execution, it earned only ₹9 crore globally. Despite some stylish visuals, the film lacked substance
Jack
Image Credit: Imdb
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Telugu drama opened to low numbers. Despite her star power, it collected just ₹3.55 crore in the opening week. Critics called it emotionally flat and visually dull
Subham
Image Credit: Imdb
Mohanlal’s Malayalam drama recorded one of his weakest openings in years. The film collected only ₹1.10 crore, despite initial anticipation. Fans cited a lack of a compelling narrative and poor word-of-mouth
Thudarum
Image Credit: Imdb
Michael B. Jordan’s vampire thriller had solid reviews but lacked local pull. It earned ₹11 crore in India, far below other Hollywood films. Low buzz and niche appeal limited its reach in the Indian market
Sinners
Image Credit: Imdb
Despite Tom Cruise’s brand power, this final MI chapter disappointed. It grossed ₹40 crore in India, far below expectations. Mixed reviews and franchise fatigue led to a steep drop after the opening weekend