Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
November 16, 2023
10 Films that revolve around cricket
Lagaan is one of the best movie of 21st century that used cricket as a tool to fight against the Britishers
Lagaan
Image: Imdb
Emraan Hashmi played a cricket bookie in Jannat. The character deals with cricketers by match-fixing and betting on them
Image: Imdb
Jannat
Shreyas Talpade gave a knockout performance as a deaf and mute young boy Iqbal who dreams to be a professional cricketer in his life
Iqbal
Image: Imdb
It is a biopic of Cricketer Pravin Tambe who returns to field after a long gap and made debut in IPL at the age of 41
Kaun Pravin Tambe?
Image: Imdb
SSR played the iconic role of MS Dhoni in his biopic. The movie was a huge hit at the box office
MS Dhoni: The Untold Story
Image: Imdb
Akshay Kumar played a cricket bowler who wants to play for England cricket team but gave up his dreams for his father
Patiala House
Image: Imdb
It is the biopic of former cricketer Moh. Azharuddin. The movie sheds light on his controversial life and match-fixing scandal
Azhar
Image: Imdb
It is based on India's first ever Cricket World Cup win in 1983. The movie stars Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev
83 The Film
Image: Imdb
Kai Po Che
Image: Imdb
Sushant Singh Rajput debuted in Bollywood with this film. His character along with his 3 cricket friends dreams to open a sports academy in the film
Shahid Kapoor played an ex-cricketer in Jersey who returns to field for his son and faces a lot of challenges
Jersey
Image: Imdb
