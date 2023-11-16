Heading 3

10 Films that revolve around cricket

Lagaan is one of the best movie of 21st century that used cricket as a tool to fight against the Britishers

Lagaan

Emraan Hashmi played a cricket bookie in Jannat. The character deals with cricketers by match-fixing and betting on them

Jannat

Shreyas Talpade gave a knockout performance as a deaf and mute young boy Iqbal who dreams to be a professional cricketer in his life

Iqbal

It is a biopic of Cricketer Pravin Tambe who returns to field after a long gap and made debut in IPL at the age of 41

Kaun Pravin Tambe? 

SSR played the iconic role of MS Dhoni in his biopic. The movie was a huge hit at the box office

 MS Dhoni: The Untold Story

Akshay Kumar played a cricket bowler who wants to play for England cricket team but gave up his dreams for his father

Patiala House

It is the biopic of former cricketer Moh. Azharuddin. The movie sheds light on his controversial life and match-fixing scandal

Azhar

It is based on India's first ever Cricket World Cup win in 1983. The movie stars Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev

83 The Film

 Kai Po Che

Sushant Singh Rajput debuted in Bollywood with this film. His character along with his 3 cricket friends dreams to open a sports academy in the film

Shahid Kapoor played an ex-cricketer in Jersey who returns to field for his son and faces a lot of challenges 

Jersey

