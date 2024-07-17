Heading 3
JULY 17, 2024
10 films to watch with your partner
The Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone movie is one of the best romantic dramas that not only your partner will like it but also can be inspired to follow her passion or dreams
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
Image: IMDb
Considered the best Ranbir Kapoor movie, Rockstar is a masterpiece helmed by Imtiaz Ali. The movie takes you on a mad ride of a heart-wrenching love story
Image: IMDb
Rockstar
Starring Triptii Dimri and Avinash Tiwary, Laila Majnu is an emotional love story complemented by soulful music that is bound to run in your head for days
Laila Majnu
Image: IMDb
When it comes to romantic dramas, how can one not mention Aashiqui 2! It is a beautiful story of two singers whose destinies had different plans rather than living together
Aashiqui 2
Image: IMDb
Helmed by Anurag Kashyap, Manmarziyaan is a story of a modern Delhi girl who has to marry some another guy because of her lover’s irresponsible behavior
Manmarziyaan
Image: IMDb
The Vikramaditya Motwane-directed movie is a beautiful romantic drama set in the 50s. The movie boasts a layered screenplay with heart-touching music
Lootera
Image: IMDb
It is a Tamil-language movie that tells the story of two schoolmates who are meeting after a long time and revisit their unfinished story
96
Image: IMDb
It is a fun romantic drama that stars Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt who belong to two different states of India. It is a story of how their culturally different families adjust to each other
2 States
Image: IMDb
Qarib Qarib Singlle
Image: IMDb
The Irrfan Khan starrer movie is a light-hearted romantic comedy that your partner can't resist to binge watch with you
Jab We Met
Image: IMDb
It is a cult romantic drama directed by Imtiaz Ali. The movie has immense repeat value that you won't make you bored no matter how many times you watch it
