JULY 17, 2024

10 films to watch with your partner 


The Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone movie is one of the best romantic dramas that not only your partner will like it but also can be inspired to follow her passion or dreams 

 Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani 

Image: IMDb 

Considered the best Ranbir Kapoor movie, Rockstar is a masterpiece helmed by Imtiaz Ali. The movie takes you on a mad ride of a heart-wrenching love story 

Image: IMDb 

Rockstar 

Starring Triptii Dimri and Avinash Tiwary, Laila Majnu is an emotional love story complemented by soulful music that is bound to run in your head for days 

Laila Majnu 

Image: IMDb 

When it comes to romantic dramas, how can one not mention Aashiqui 2! It is a beautiful story of two singers whose destinies had different plans rather than living together 

Aashiqui 2 

Image: IMDb 

Helmed by Anurag Kashyap, Manmarziyaan is a story of a modern Delhi girl who has to marry some another guy because of her lover’s irresponsible behavior 

 Manmarziyaan 

Image: IMDb 

The Vikramaditya Motwane-directed movie is a beautiful romantic drama set in the 50s. The movie boasts a layered screenplay with heart-touching music

 Lootera 

Image: IMDb 

It is a Tamil-language movie that tells the story of two schoolmates who are meeting after a long time and revisit their unfinished story 

 96 

Image: IMDb 

It is a fun romantic drama that stars Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt who belong to two different states of India. It is a story of how their culturally different families adjust to each other 

 2 States 

Image: IMDb 

 Qarib Qarib Singlle 

Image: IMDb 

The Irrfan Khan starrer movie is a light-hearted romantic comedy that your partner can't resist to binge watch with you 

Jab We Met 

Image: IMDb 

It is a cult romantic drama directed by Imtiaz Ali. The movie has immense repeat value that you won't make you bored no matter how many times you watch it 

