Heading 3

Pujya Doss

DECEMBER 05, 2023

Entertainment

10 First date Ideas from K-dramas 

Embrace the thrill of first love amidst the laughter and excitement of an amusement park

Image:  tvN

Amusement Park In What's wrong with Secretary Kim?

Bond over shared passions as you cook up a delightful meal together, igniting new flavors and connections

Image:  tvN

Culinary Creations in Hometown Cha Cha Cha

Let the aroma of freshly brewed coffee set the stage for intimate conversations and heartfelt moments

Image: SBS

Coffee Shop Conversations in Business Proposal

Pack a picnic basket filled with treats and escape to a picturesque park, creating a romantic fairytale moment

 Image:  tvN

Fairytale Picnics in Crash Landing on You

Unleash your inner child and engage in playful competition at an arcade, filled with laughter and shared experiences

Image:  SBS

Arcade Antics in Suspicious Partner 

Explore the world of literature together, discovering shared interests and sparking intellectual conversations amidst bookcases

Image:  tvN

Bookstore Sparks in Hospital Playlist

Hop on a bicycle and embark on a scenic adventure, enjoying the fresh air and each other's company

Image:  tvN

Bike Ride Adventures in W - Two Worlds 

Revisit the carefree days of childhood at a playground, swinging together and rediscovering the joy of simple pleasures

Image:  KBS2

Playground Nostalgia in Boys Over Flowers

Lie beneath a blanket of stars, sharing dreams and aspirations while gazing at the celestial wonders above

Image:  JTBC

Stargazing Enchantment in Nevertheless

Immerse yourselves in the world of art, exploring creativity and sparking meaningful discussions amidst inspiring masterpieces

Image:  tvN

Art Gallery Inspiration in It's Okay to Not Be Okay

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here