10 First date Ideas from K-dramas
Embrace the thrill of first love amidst the laughter and excitement of an amusement park
Image: tvN
Amusement Park In What's wrong with Secretary Kim?
Bond over shared passions as you cook up a delightful meal together, igniting new flavors and connections
Image: tvN
Culinary Creations in Hometown Cha Cha Cha
Let the aroma of freshly brewed coffee set the stage for intimate conversations and heartfelt moments
Image: SBS
Coffee Shop Conversations in Business Proposal
Pack a picnic basket filled with treats and escape to a picturesque park, creating a romantic fairytale moment
Image: tvN
Fairytale Picnics in Crash Landing on You
Unleash your inner child and engage in playful competition at an arcade, filled with laughter and shared experiences
Image: SBS
Arcade Antics in Suspicious Partner
Explore the world of literature together, discovering shared interests and sparking intellectual conversations amidst bookcases
Image: tvN
Bookstore Sparks in Hospital Playlist
Hop on a bicycle and embark on a scenic adventure, enjoying the fresh air and each other's company
Image: tvN
Bike Ride Adventures in W - Two Worlds
Revisit the carefree days of childhood at a playground, swinging together and rediscovering the joy of simple pleasures
Image: KBS2
Playground Nostalgia in Boys Over Flowers
Lie beneath a blanket of stars, sharing dreams and aspirations while gazing at the celestial wonders above
Image: JTBC
Stargazing Enchantment in Nevertheless
Immerse yourselves in the world of art, exploring creativity and sparking meaningful discussions amidst inspiring masterpieces
Image: tvN
Art Gallery Inspiration in It's Okay to Not Be Okay