Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
December 12, 2023
10 flop movies that became cults over time
Guru Dutt's Kaagaz Ke Phool is nothing less than a cinematic masterpiece today. However, it was written off at the box office when it was released
Kaagaz Ke Phool
Images: IMDB
It is among the most loved films of Raj Kapoor; however, it turned out to be a big disaster when it was released
Images: IMDB
Mera Naam Joker
Amitabh Bachchan’s Agneepath didn't go well with the audience at the time of its release. However, today, it is among the cult classics of Indian cinema
Agneepath
Images: IMDB
Salman Khan and Aamir Khan’s only film together was a big disaster, although it has attained a cult status over time
Andaz Apna Apna
Images: IMDB
Shankar’s Nayak, starring Anil Kapoor, was a box office failure; however, the movie became a cult because of its repeat value on the satellite
Nayak
Images: IMDB
Iruvar is considered among Mani Ratnam's best works. Although it didn't work at the box office but attained a cult status over time
Iruvar
Images: IMDB
Swades is not only considered one of the best films of SRK but also one of the finest films of Indian cinema. However, it was a box office failure
Swades
Images: IMDB
Anurag Kashyap’s No Smoking was truly ahead of its time. The movie was a flop but attained a cult status among the modern films
No Smoking
Images: IMDB
Hey Ram
Images: IMDB
Kamal Haasan’s passion project, Hey Ram, is nothing less than a masterclass today, but it didn't succeed at the box office when it was released
Tamasha can be said to be a modern cult film as the movie has impacted today’s generation big time, although it was a box office debacle
Tamasha
Images: IMDB
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.