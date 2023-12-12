Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

December 12, 2023

10 flop movies that became cults over time

Guru Dutt's Kaagaz Ke Phool is nothing less than a cinematic masterpiece today. However, it was written off at the box office when it was released 

Kaagaz Ke Phool

It is among the most loved films of Raj Kapoor; however, it turned out to be a big disaster when it was released 

Mera Naam Joker

Amitabh Bachchan’s Agneepath didn't go well with the audience at the time of its release. However, today, it is among the cult classics of Indian cinema 

 Agneepath

Salman Khan and Aamir Khan’s only film together was a big disaster, although it has attained a cult status over time 

Andaz Apna Apna

Shankar’s Nayak, starring Anil Kapoor, was a box office failure; however, the movie became a cult because of its repeat value on the satellite 

 Nayak

Iruvar is considered among Mani Ratnam's best works. Although it didn't work at the box office but attained a cult status over time 

 Iruvar

Swades is not only considered one of the best films of SRK but also one of the finest films of Indian cinema. However, it was a box office failure

 Swades

Anurag Kashyap’s No Smoking was truly ahead of its time. The movie was a flop but attained a cult status among the modern films 

 No Smoking 

 Hey Ram

Kamal Haasan’s passion project, Hey Ram, is nothing less than a masterclass today, but it didn't succeed at the box office when it was released 

Tamasha can be said to be a modern cult film as the movie has impacted today’s generation big time, although it was a box office debacle 

Tamasha 

