P R Gayathri

AUTHOR

Jan 17, 2022

10 Fun facts about BLACKPINK’s Jennie

Name

Her name Jennie was named after Jae Hee who was portrayed by Lee Jung Jae in the 1995 drama ‘Sandglass’ as her mother was a huge fan of the drama

Image: Jennie Kim Instagram

YG princess

She was only 14 when she was recruited by YG Entertainment and trained for 5 years and 11 months

Image: Getty Images

Experience

She had been on Inkigayo and M Countdown before she debuted in BLACKPINK

Image: Jennie Kim Instagram

Rapper

She released her solo album in 2018 unleashing her rapping skills

Image: Jennie Kim Instagram

Huge fanbase

She has the most monthly listeners for a K-pop soloist on Spotify, with over 4 million monthly listeners

Image: Jennie Kim Instagram

Record setter

Jennie has over 300 million streams on Spotify. She is the fifth Korean female soloist in history to achieve this

Image: Hallyu Talk

Fashionista

Jennie is regarded by her fans as the best dressed BLACKPINK member whose fashion sense tops the trends!

Image: Getty Images

Gucci girl

The 26-year-old singer is nicknamed ‘Human Gucci’ as she wears the brand so often

Image: Jennie Kim Instagram

Master chef

Jennie is the best cook out of the group. Her favourite food is anything Korean and she absolutely loves to eat milk-flavoured ice cream

Image: Jennie Kim Instagram

Dog Lover

The star is an ardent dog lover and has two furry friends named Kuma and Kai

Image: Jennie Kim Instagram

