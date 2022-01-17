Korean
P R Gayathri
AUTHOR
Jan 17, 2022
10 Fun facts about BLACKPINK’s Jennie
Name
Her name Jennie was named after Jae Hee who was portrayed by Lee Jung Jae in the 1995 drama ‘Sandglass’ as her mother was a huge fan of the drama
Image: Jennie Kim Instagram
YG princess
She was only 14 when she was recruited by YG Entertainment and trained for 5 years and 11 months
Image: Getty Images
Experience
She had been on Inkigayo and M Countdown before she debuted in BLACKPINK
Image: Jennie Kim Instagram
Rapper
She released her solo album in 2018 unleashing her rapping skills
Image: Jennie Kim Instagram
Huge fanbase
She has the most monthly listeners for a K-pop soloist on Spotify, with over 4 million monthly listeners
Image: Jennie Kim Instagram
Record setter
Jennie has over 300 million streams on Spotify. She is the fifth Korean female soloist in history to achieve this
Image: Hallyu Talk
Fashionista
Jennie is regarded by her fans as the best dressed BLACKPINK member whose fashion sense tops the trends!
Image: Getty Images
Gucci girl
The 26-year-old singer is nicknamed ‘Human Gucci’ as she wears the brand so often
Image: Jennie Kim Instagram
Master chef
Jennie is the best cook out of the group. Her favourite food is anything Korean and she absolutely loves to eat milk-flavoured ice cream
Image: Jennie Kim Instagram
Dog Lover
The star is an ardent dog lover and has two furry friends named Kuma and Kai
Image: Jennie Kim Instagram
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: The HallyuTalk Awards Winners List