Heading 3

Moupriya Banerjee

june 22, 2024

Entertainment

10 fun facts about BLACKPINK’s Lisa

Many believe that Lisa was born in Bangkok, but she is actually from Buri Ram province, Thailand, and later moved to the city

Image: YG Entertainment 

Birthplace

Before Lalisa Manobal, the Thai K-pop idol was named Pranpriya, later it was changed 

Image: LLOUD

Former name

Born on March 27, Lisa is an Aries

Image: YG Entertainment 

Zodiac

Alongside her own mother tongue Thai, Lisa has strong Korean, English, and Japanese with basic knowledge of Chinese

Image: YG Entertainment 

Languages known

Lisa’ stepdad is a top Swiss chef in Thailand

Chef stepfather

Image: YG Entertainment 

According to fansites, Lisa has five cats and one dog, which she adopted

Pet Mom

Image: YG Entertainment 

Lisa is known to have been friends with GOT7’s BamBam since childhood and they were part of the same dance crew in Thailand

Friends with BamBam

Image: YG Entertainment 

Aside from singing and rapping, Lisa can also play Ukele and guitar

Musical talent

Image: YG Entertainment 

Lisa started as a YG Entertainment trainee in April 2011 and trained for 5 years and 3 months before making her BLACKPINK debut in 2016

Training Period

Image: YG Entertainment 

She is the first K-pop girl band member to hit 1 million like count on Instagram and she was also the most followed K-pop idol on the platform in 2019

Social media achievements

Image: YG Entertainment 

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here