10 fun facts about BLACKPINK’s Lisa
Many believe that Lisa was born in Bangkok, but she is actually from Buri Ram province, Thailand, and later moved to the city
Image: YG Entertainment
Birthplace
Before Lalisa Manobal, the Thai K-pop idol was named Pranpriya, later it was changed
Image: LLOUD
Former name
Born on March 27, Lisa is an Aries
Image: YG Entertainment
Zodiac
Alongside her own mother tongue Thai, Lisa has strong Korean, English, and Japanese with basic knowledge of Chinese
Image: YG Entertainment
Languages known
Lisa’ stepdad is a top Swiss chef in Thailand
Chef stepfather
Image: YG Entertainment
According to fansites, Lisa has five cats and one dog, which she adopted
Pet Mom
Image: YG Entertainment
Lisa is known to have been friends with GOT7’s BamBam since childhood and they were part of the same dance crew in Thailand
Friends with BamBam
Image: YG Entertainment
Aside from singing and rapping, Lisa can also play Ukele and guitar
Musical talent
Image: YG Entertainment
Lisa started as a YG Entertainment trainee in April 2011 and trained for 5 years and 3 months before making her BLACKPINK debut in 2016
Training Period
Image: YG Entertainment
She is the first K-pop girl band member to hit 1 million like count on Instagram and she was also the most followed K-pop idol on the platform in 2019
Social media achievements
Image: YG Entertainment