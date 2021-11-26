10 Facts about the BTS
Boy band
KOREAN
NOV 30, 2021
BTS stands for Bangtan Sonyeondan. The Korean phrase that means "Bulletproof Boy Scouts"
(Image : Getty Images)
ARMY
Their fans are called the ARMY, the full form for which is "Adorable Representative for MC of Youth"
(Image : Getty Images)
members
The seven-member gang's stage names are RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jin, Jimin, V and Jungkook
(Image : Getty Images)
rm loves friends
Kim Nam-Joon or RM is one of the best English speakers in this native Korean boy band, who admitted to having learnt it from watching the TV series, FRIENDS
(Image : Getty Images)
struggles
They were not an overnight sensation and it took the band about 3 years to come into the limelight.
(Image : Getty Images)
Suga
Before joining BTS, Suga was an underground rapper with the stage name 'Gloss'
(Image : Getty Images)
jack of all trades
From composing, editing to recording, the K-Pop group does all the work by themselves.
(Image : Getty Images)
J-HOPE
One of the best dancers in the group, J-Hope used to be a street dancer with a dance group called Neutron
(Image : Getty Images)
global fanbase
Along with being one of the only groups to tour outside of Asia frequently, BTS has gone out of their way to interact with their global fanbase
(Image : Getty Images)
social media fame
BTS is first (and currently only) K-Pop act to get its own Twitter emoji
(Image : Getty Images)
