10 fun facts about kpop boyband SEVENTEEN members
S.Coups, the leader of SEVENTEEN, has a black belt in Taekwondo and aspires tobe an actor in the future
Image: Pledis Entertainment
S.Coups:
Jeonghan’s name means “a clean Milky Way” and he’s skilled at playing the bass guitar
Image: Pledis Entertainment
Jeonghan:
Joshua is from Los Angeles, USA, and is known for his impressive guitar skills
Joshua:
Image: Pledis Entertainment
Jun hails from Shenzhen, China, and is a talented actor who has appeared in Chinese movies
Jun:
Image: Pledis Entertainment
Hoshi is the choreographer of the group and his stage name means ‘star’ in Japanese
Hoshi:
Image: Pledis Entertainment
Wonwoo loves reading and his favorite book genre is mystery
Wonwoo:
Image: Pledis Entertainment
Woozi, the producer of the group, composes and writes lyrics for many of SEVENTEEN’s songs
Woozi:
Image: Pledis Entertainment
DK is known for his powerful vocals and has starred in a Korean musical
DK:
Image: Pledis Entertainment
Mingyu is the tallest member of the group and has a great interest in photography
Mingyu:
Image: Pledis Entertainment
Click Here
Vernon is half-Korean and half-American and is known for his unique rapping style
Vernon:
Image: Pledis Entertainment