Heading 3

Pujya Doss

may 16, 2024

Entertainment

10 fun facts about kpop boyband SEVENTEEN members

S.Coups, the leader of SEVENTEEN, has a black belt in Taekwondo and aspires tobe an actor in the future

Image: Pledis Entertainment

S.Coups: 

Jeonghan’s name means “a clean Milky Way” and he’s skilled at playing the bass guitar

Image: Pledis Entertainment

Jeonghan: 

Joshua is from Los Angeles, USA, and is known for his impressive guitar skills

Joshua:

Image: Pledis Entertainment

Jun hails from Shenzhen, China, and is a talented actor who has appeared in Chinese movies

Jun:

Image: Pledis Entertainment

Hoshi is the choreographer of the group and his stage name means ‘star’ in Japanese

Hoshi:

Image: Pledis Entertainment

Wonwoo loves reading and his favorite book genre is mystery

Wonwoo:

Image: Pledis Entertainment

Woozi, the producer of the group, composes and writes lyrics for many of SEVENTEEN’s songs

Woozi:

Image: Pledis Entertainment

DK is known for his powerful vocals and has starred in a Korean musical

DK:

Image: Pledis Entertainment

Mingyu is the tallest member of the group and has a great interest in photography

Mingyu:

Image: Pledis Entertainment

Vernon is half-Korean and half-American and is known for his unique rapping style

Vernon:

Image: Pledis Entertainment

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here