Heading 3

Pujya Doss

DECEMBEr 11, 2023

Entertainment

10 funniest female K-pop idols

This queen of randomness is the embodiment of meme culture, delivering unexpected laughs with her quirky humor and witty remarks

 Image:  Woollim Entertainment

Mijoo (Lovelyz)

Don't underestimate this playful maknae! Chaeyoung's infectious laughter and silly antics are guaranteed to bring a smile to your face

Image:  JYP Entertainment

Chaeyoung (TWICE)

With her quick wit and comedic timing, Hani can turn any situation into a hilarious anecdote. Her natural charm and down-to-earth personality make her even more endearing

Image:  Banana Culture Entertainmentnment

Hani (EXID)

Don't let her powerful vocals fool you, Wheein is a goofball at heart. Her unexpected facial expressions and playful interactions with members will have you in stitches

Image:  RBW Entertainment

Wheein (MAMAMOO)

This dancing queen's humor comes in the form of her hilarious facial expressions and iconic awkwardness. Her unintentional comedic timing is unmatched

Momo (TWICE)

Image:  JYP Entertainment

From her witty puns to her playful impersonations, Dahyun is a natural comedian. Her bubbly personality and infectious laughter are sure to brighten your day

Image:  JYP Entertainment

 Dahyun (TWICE)

This maknae is full of surprises! Yeri's innocent charm and mischievous humor create a unique blend that will leave you laughing out loud

Image:  SM Entertainment

Yeri (Red Velvet)

This rapping queen is not afraid to show her silly side. Moonbyul's playful interactions with members and witty remarks are guaranteed to entertain you

Image:  RBW Entertainment

Moonbyul (MAMAMOO)

Don't be fooled by her elegant stage presence, Seulgi is a goofball at heart. Her playful personality and unexpected humor are sure to catch you off guard

Image:  SM Entertainment

Seulgi (Red Velvet)

This confident queen is not afraid to laugh at herself. Hwasa's playful personality and unexpected jokes are sure to make you crack a smile

Image:  RBW Entertainment

Hwasa (MAMAMOO)

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here