10 funniest female K-pop idols
This queen of randomness is the embodiment of meme culture, delivering unexpected laughs with her quirky humor and witty remarks
Image: Woollim Entertainment
Mijoo (Lovelyz)
Don't underestimate this playful maknae! Chaeyoung's infectious laughter and silly antics are guaranteed to bring a smile to your face
Image: JYP Entertainment
Chaeyoung (TWICE)
With her quick wit and comedic timing, Hani can turn any situation into a hilarious anecdote. Her natural charm and down-to-earth personality make her even more endearing
Image: Banana Culture Entertainmentnment
Hani (EXID)
Don't let her powerful vocals fool you, Wheein is a goofball at heart. Her unexpected facial expressions and playful interactions with members will have you in stitches
Image: RBW Entertainment
Wheein (MAMAMOO)
This dancing queen's humor comes in the form of her hilarious facial expressions and iconic awkwardness. Her unintentional comedic timing is unmatched
Momo (TWICE)
Image: JYP Entertainment
From her witty puns to her playful impersonations, Dahyun is a natural comedian. Her bubbly personality and infectious laughter are sure to brighten your day
Image: JYP Entertainment
Dahyun (TWICE)
This maknae is full of surprises! Yeri's innocent charm and mischievous humor create a unique blend that will leave you laughing out loud
Image: SM Entertainment
Yeri (Red Velvet)
This rapping queen is not afraid to show her silly side. Moonbyul's playful interactions with members and witty remarks are guaranteed to entertain you
Image: RBW Entertainment
Moonbyul (MAMAMOO)
Don't be fooled by her elegant stage presence, Seulgi is a goofball at heart. Her playful personality and unexpected humor are sure to catch you off guard
Image: SM Entertainment
Seulgi (Red Velvet)
This confident queen is not afraid to laugh at herself. Hwasa's playful personality and unexpected jokes are sure to make you crack a smile
Image: RBW Entertainment
Hwasa (MAMAMOO)