10 Funniest K-drama Actresses
Comedy royalty, JiHyun's charming humor in My Love from the Star and Legend of the Blue Sea solidifies her status as a versatile actress
Image: tvN
Jun JiHyun
A comedic force, Hanee's roles in The Fiery Priest and Voice showcase her impeccable timing and ability to balance humor with depth
Image: SBS
Lee Hanee
With infectious energy, HyeRi's comedic brilliance in Reply 1988 and My Roommate Is a Gumiho steals hearts and tickles funny bones
IMAGE: iQiyi
Girl's Day's HyeRi
Versatile and funny, HaeSun's performances in Angel's Last Mission: Love and 30 but 17 reveal her dynamic range in both comedy and drama
Image: tvN
Shin Hye Sun
A scene-stealer, SeulGi's roles in Oh My Ghost and Splash Splash Love showcase her comedic prowess and ability to evoke laughter effortlessly
Image: KBS2
Kim SeulGi
Charming and funny, SeJeong's humor shines in School 2017 and I Wanna Hear Your Song, adding a delightful touch to her characters.
Image: SBS
Kim SeJeong
With a perfect blend of charm and humor, Bo-young's roles in Strong Woman Do Bong-soon and Oh My Ghost create memorable comedic moments.
Image: tvN
Park Bo-young
Deadpan and delightful, Da-hee's roles in Search: WWW and Hotel Del Luna showcase her unique comedic style and versatile acting.
Image: tvN
Lee Da-hee
Known for melodramas, Ji-woo surprises with humor in Twenty Again and The Most Beautiful Goodbye, showcasing her versatility in both genres.
Image: tvN
Choi Ji-woo
A comedic powerhouse, Min-a's performances in Hometown cha cha cha and Tomorrow with You add humor and charm to her diverse acting portfolio.
Image: tvN
Shin Min-a