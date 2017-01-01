Heading 3

Pujya Doss

DECEMBER 1, 2023

Entertainment

10 Funniest K-drama Actresses

Comedy royalty, JiHyun's charming humor in My Love from the Star and Legend of the Blue Sea solidifies her status as a versatile actress

Image: tvN

Jun JiHyun

A comedic force, Hanee's roles in The Fiery Priest and Voice showcase her impeccable timing and ability to balance humor with depth

Image: SBS

Lee Hanee

With infectious energy, HyeRi's comedic brilliance in Reply 1988 and My Roommate Is a Gumiho steals hearts and tickles funny bones

IMAGE: iQiyi

Girl's Day's HyeRi

Versatile and funny, HaeSun's performances in Angel's Last Mission: Love and 30 but 17 reveal her dynamic range in both comedy and drama

Image: tvN

Shin Hye Sun

A scene-stealer, SeulGi's roles in Oh My Ghost and Splash Splash Love showcase her comedic prowess and ability to evoke laughter effortlessly

Image: KBS2

Kim SeulGi

Charming and funny, SeJeong's humor shines in School 2017 and I Wanna Hear Your Song, adding a delightful touch to her characters.

Image: SBS

Kim SeJeong

With a perfect blend of charm and humor, Bo-young's roles in Strong Woman Do Bong-soon and Oh My Ghost create memorable comedic moments.

Image: tvN

Park Bo-young

Deadpan and delightful, Da-hee's roles in Search: WWW and Hotel Del Luna showcase her unique comedic style and versatile acting.

Image: tvN

Lee Da-hee

Known for melodramas, Ji-woo surprises with humor in Twenty Again and The Most Beautiful Goodbye, showcasing her versatility in both genres.

Image: tvN

Choi Ji-woo

A comedic powerhouse, Min-a's performances in Hometown cha cha cha and Tomorrow with You add humor and charm to her diverse acting portfolio.

Image: tvN

Shin Min-a

