Pujya Doss

January 18, 2024

Entertainment

10 Funniest K-dramas to watch

A wealthy South Korean woman accidentally lands in North Korea. Romantic and humorous encounters ensue

 Image:  tvN

Crash Landing On You

A dentist and a handyman in a charming village. Heartwarming moments and delightful comedy

Image:  tvN

Hometown Cha Cha Cha

 Nostalgic tale of friends in 1988 Seoul. Heartfelt humor and friendship. A warm journey down memory lane

Image:  tvN

Reply 1988

Follows the lives of three friends navigating love and careers. Quirky humor and relatable stories

Be Melodramatic

Image:  JTBC

Struggling guesthouse owners face hilarious challenges. Laugh-out-loud moments with a heartwarming touch

Welcome To Waikiki

Image:  JTBC

My Only Love Song

Image:  Netflix

A time-traveling actress meets an ancient scholar. Romantic and comedic adventures

Unlikely couple's humorous journey through love and therapy. Quirky and heartwarming

Mad For Each Other

Image:  KakaoTV

A lawyer with mafia ties seeks justice in Korea. Dark comedy with charismatic leads

Vincenzo

Image:  tvN

A modern man's soul in a queen's body. Hilarious palace antics and romance

Mr. Queen

Image:  tvN

Childhood friends reunite, facing career challenges. Lighthearted comedy and sweet romance

She Was Pretty

Image:  MBC

