10 Funniest K-dramas to watch
A wealthy South Korean woman accidentally lands in North Korea. Romantic and humorous encounters ensue
Image: tvN
Crash Landing On You
A dentist and a handyman in a charming village. Heartwarming moments and delightful comedy
Image: tvN
Hometown Cha Cha Cha
Nostalgic tale of friends in 1988 Seoul. Heartfelt humor and friendship. A warm journey down memory lane
Image: tvN
Reply 1988
Follows the lives of three friends navigating love and careers. Quirky humor and relatable stories
Be Melodramatic
Image: JTBC
Struggling guesthouse owners face hilarious challenges. Laugh-out-loud moments with a heartwarming touch
Welcome To Waikiki
Image: JTBC
My Only Love Song
Image: Netflix
A time-traveling actress meets an ancient scholar. Romantic and comedic adventures
Unlikely couple's humorous journey through love and therapy. Quirky and heartwarming
Mad For Each Other
Image: KakaoTV
A lawyer with mafia ties seeks justice in Korea. Dark comedy with charismatic leads
Vincenzo
Image: tvN
A modern man's soul in a queen's body. Hilarious palace antics and romance
Mr. Queen
Image: tvN
Childhood friends reunite, facing career challenges. Lighthearted comedy and sweet romance
She Was Pretty
Image: MBC