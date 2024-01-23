Heading 3

Nikita Vishwakarma

Entertainment

January 23, 2024

10 funny lines by Raghav Juyal 

 "I dance like no one is watching because, most of the time, no one is watching"

#1

Image: Raghav Juyal Instagram

 "I tried to be normal once. Worst two minutes of my life"

Image: Raghav Juyal Instagram

#2

 "They say laughter is the best medicine. Clearly, they've never tried dancing like a chicken"

Image: Raghav Juyal Instagram

#3

"My dance moves are like fine wine. They get better when nobody is around to witness them"

#4

Image: Raghav Juyal Instagram

"If procrastination were an Olympic sport, I would definitely consider thinking about participating someday"

#5

Image: Raghav Juyal Instagram

"I'm not lazy; I'm just in energy-saving mode"

#6

Image: Raghav Juyal Instagram

 "I don't need a hairstylist; I need a magician to fix this morning hair situation"

#7

Image: Raghav Juyal Instagram

 "I'm on a seafood diet. I see food, and I eat it. Especially if it's pizza"

#8

Image: Raghav Juyal Instagram

"I dance because it's cheaper than therapy, and you don't need an appointment"

#9

Image: Raghav Juyal Instagram

#10

Image: Raghav Juyal Instagram

 "I asked the mirror who's the most fabulous dancer of them all, and it cracked up. Mirrors have no taste"

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here