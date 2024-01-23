Heading 3
January 23, 2024
10 funny lines by Raghav Juyal
"I dance like no one is watching because, most of the time, no one is watching"
#1
Image: Raghav Juyal Instagram
"I tried to be normal once. Worst two minutes of my life"
Image: Raghav Juyal Instagram
#2
"They say laughter is the best medicine. Clearly, they've never tried dancing like a chicken"
Image: Raghav Juyal Instagram
#3
"My dance moves are like fine wine. They get better when nobody is around to witness them"
#4
Image: Raghav Juyal Instagram
"If procrastination were an Olympic sport, I would definitely consider thinking about participating someday"
#5
Image: Raghav Juyal Instagram
"I'm not lazy; I'm just in energy-saving mode"
#6
Image: Raghav Juyal Instagram
"I don't need a hairstylist; I need a magician to fix this morning hair situation"
#7
Image: Raghav Juyal Instagram
"I'm on a seafood diet. I see food, and I eat it. Especially if it's pizza"
#8
Image: Raghav Juyal Instagram
"I dance because it's cheaper than therapy, and you don't need an appointment"
#9
Image: Raghav Juyal Instagram
#10
Image: Raghav Juyal Instagram
"I asked the mirror who's the most fabulous dancer of them all, and it cracked up. Mirrors have no taste"
