10 Gen-Z K-drama actresses to check out
Debuting with the 2015 drama Cheer Up, she gained popularity with her prominent roles in hit dramas like True Beauty, My ID Is Gangnam Beauty, Sky Castle, and Hotel Del Luna
Image: YG Entertainment
Park You Na, 27
Having acted in popular K-dramas like Nevertheless, Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo, and Midnight Runners, her unique screen presence contributes to her rising career
Image: YG Entertainment
Lee Ho Jung, 27
Acting in hit dramas like 18 Again, Divorce Attorney Sin, and Best Mistake, Lee Eun Jae is on a path to becoming a successful K-drama actress
Image: Goodman Story Official Instagram
Lee Eun Jae, 27
Famous for playing a significant role in the hit drama True Beauty, Kang Min Ah is a promising K-drama actress with multiple credits in dramas like Schoolgirl Detectives, Gaus Electronics, and A-TEEN
Kang Min Ah, 26
Image: H&Entertainment
Portraying notable characters in popular dramas like Moon Embracing The Sun, and Missing You, Kim So Hyun is on the rise to earning significant success
Kim So Hyun, 24
Image: Kim So Hyun's official Instagram
From a coveted child actress to one of the most-sought K-drama actresses, Kim Yoo Jung proved herself with an impressive presence in dramas like Lovers of The Red Sky, My Demon, and Backstreet Rookie
Kim Yoo Jung, 24
Image: Awesome Entertainment
Hwang Bo Reum Byeol, 24
Image: Mystic Story
Hwang Bo Reum Byeol is an emerging K-drama actress with impressive roles in dramas like The World of My 17, School 2021, and The Secret Romantic Guest House
A most-discussed rookie K-drama actress lately, for her charming presence in the ongoing popular drama Marry My Husband, Choi Gyu Ri is preparing to succeed in the K-drama business
Choi Gyu Ri, 23
Image: HOOK Entertainment
Starring in the renowned drama My Love From The Star, Kim Hyun Soo left a prominent impression with her performance in the globally popular K-drama The Penthouse: War in Life
Kim Hyun Soo, 23
Image: ANDMARQ Entertainment
Being known for her roles in 18 Again and Our Beloved Summer, Roh Jeong Eui is a rising K-drama actress with an anticipated upcoming drama titled Hierarchy
Roh Jeong Eui, 21
Image: Namoo Actors