10 Gen-Z Korean actors to keep an eye on
The 26-year-old ASTRO vocalist is a promising actor with multiple hit dramas like True Beauty and is soon to be seen in another upcoming thriller drama this year
Image: Fantagio
Cha Eun Woo, 26
Yeo Jin Goo is known for his role in the popular drama Hotel Del Luna, opposite IU, and with numerous lead roles in notable dramas like Beyoun Evil, he is to become the future of K-drama
Image: tvN
Yeo Jin Goo, 26
Lee Shin Young, creating buzz with hit-drama Crash Landing In You, is an emerging actor with multiple impactful roles in series like CLOY and AWAKEN
Image: Forest Entertainment
Lee Shin Young, 26
Portraying significant characters in popular dramas like Sky Castle, Joseon Attorney, Mystic Pop-up Bar, and Tale of Nokdu, Song Geon Hee is on the right path to becoming a successful actor
Image: KBS2
Song Geon Hee, 26
The 25-year-old actor, being famous for portraying anti-hero roles in popular dramas Extraordinary You, and Alchemy of Souls, is soon-to-be a most coveted actor
Image: C-JeS Studios
Lee Jae Wok, 25
The newbie actor who came into the spotlight with the hit drama 18 Again, became a promising actor for his roles in The Secret Romantic Guesthouse and Twinkling Watermelon
Image: Lucky Company
Ryeoun, 25
Sky Castle famed Kim Dong Hee, is recognized as a rising star with successful roles in dramas like Itaweon Class and Extracurricular
Image: NPIO Entertainment
Kim Dong Hee, 24
Debuting with the coming-of-age drama A-TEEN 2, Golden Child member Choi Bo Min is walking towards fame by working in popular dramas like 18 Again and Shadow Beauty
Image: Woollim Entertainment
Choi Bo Min, 23
Being known for his roles in My Name, Duty After School, and 4 Reasons Why I Hate Christmas, Moon Sang Min is a promising actor to keep an eye on
Image: Awesome Entertainment
Moon Sang Min, 23
Click Here
As an emerging actor with prominent roles in Beautiful World, Doom At Your Service, and Start-up, Nam De Reum is on the way to embark on a successful journey
Image: Nam De Reum official Instagram
Nam De Reum, 21