Pujya Doss

January 25, 2024

Entertainment

10 Girl Power K-pop songs

A fierce anthem celebrating self-confidence and empowerment. 2NE1's bold vocals and powerful energy, under YG Entertainment, make this a timeless girl power classic.

Image:  YG Entertainment

2NE1 - I Am the Best

BLACKPINK's explosive debut track exudes confidence and strength. With dynamic beats and charismatic vocals, YG Entertainment sets the stage for unapologetic girl power.

Image:  YG Entertainment

BLACKPINK - BOOMBAYAH

ITZY's energetic anthem encourages embracing individuality. JYP Entertainment delivers a powerful message of self-love and empowerment through lively beats and bold vocals.

Image:  JYP Entertainment

ITZY - WANNABE

Red Velvet's sassy and captivating song reflects empowered femininity. SM Entertainment delivers a stylish blend of confidence and allure, making it a girl power essential.

Red Velvet - Bad Boy

Image:  SM Entertainment

(G)I-DLE's debut track exudes girl power with its fierce attitude. The song under Cube Entertainment showcases powerful vocals and a bold, unapologetic sound.

(G)I-DLE - LATATA

Image:  Cube Entertainment

MAMAMOO - HIP

Image:  RBW

MAMAMOO's confident and sassy anthem celebrates self-love. With powerful vocals and a groovy beat, RBW brings forth a message of embracing individuality with pride.

EVERGLOW's bold and dynamic track asserts independence and strength. Yuehua Entertainment presents a high-energy anthem that showcases girl power in its most vibrant form.

EVERGLOW - DUN DUN

Image:  Yuehua Entertainment

TWICE's sophisticated anthem radiates elegance and self-assuredness. JYP Entertainment combines catchy melodies with confident vocals, creating an empowering showcase of girl power.

TWICE - FANCY

Image:  JYP Entertainment

CLC's bold rejection anthem showcases fierce determination and confidence. Cube Entertainment delivers a powerful message of self-empowerment through assertive vocals and a strong beat.

CLC - NO

Image:  Cube Entertainment

GFRIEND's energetic track combines powerful vocals with a vibrant concept. Source Music delivers an anthem of resilience, showcasing the group's determination and girl power.

GFRIEND - Fingertip

Image:  Source Music

