10 Girl Power K-pop songs
A fierce anthem celebrating self-confidence and empowerment. 2NE1's bold vocals and powerful energy, under YG Entertainment, make this a timeless girl power classic.
2NE1 - I Am the Best
BLACKPINK's explosive debut track exudes confidence and strength. With dynamic beats and charismatic vocals, YG Entertainment sets the stage for unapologetic girl power.
BLACKPINK - BOOMBAYAH
ITZY's energetic anthem encourages embracing individuality. JYP Entertainment delivers a powerful message of self-love and empowerment through lively beats and bold vocals.
ITZY - WANNABE
Red Velvet's sassy and captivating song reflects empowered femininity. SM Entertainment delivers a stylish blend of confidence and allure, making it a girl power essential.
Red Velvet - Bad Boy
(G)I-DLE's debut track exudes girl power with its fierce attitude. The song under Cube Entertainment showcases powerful vocals and a bold, unapologetic sound.
(G)I-DLE - LATATA
MAMAMOO - HIP
MAMAMOO's confident and sassy anthem celebrates self-love. With powerful vocals and a groovy beat, RBW brings forth a message of embracing individuality with pride.
EVERGLOW's bold and dynamic track asserts independence and strength. Yuehua Entertainment presents a high-energy anthem that showcases girl power in its most vibrant form.
EVERGLOW - DUN DUN
TWICE's sophisticated anthem radiates elegance and self-assuredness. JYP Entertainment combines catchy melodies with confident vocals, creating an empowering showcase of girl power.
TWICE - FANCY
CLC's bold rejection anthem showcases fierce determination and confidence. Cube Entertainment delivers a powerful message of self-empowerment through assertive vocals and a strong beat.
CLC - NO
GFRIEND's energetic track combines powerful vocals with a vibrant concept. Source Music delivers an anthem of resilience, showcasing the group's determination and girl power.
GFRIEND - Fingertip
