10 Global K-pop sensations to follow on Instagram
Pujya Doss
Entertainment
Global sensation BTS shares their world through stunning visuals, behind-the-scenes moments, and glimpses into their dynamic lives
BTS (@bts.bighitofficial)
Image: BTS‘ official Instagram
Lisa's Instagram is a stylish showcase of her fashion-forward choices, dance moves, and glimpses of her vibrant personality
BLACKPINK's Lisa (@lalalalisa_m)
Image: Lisa‘s official Instagram
Chanyeol's feed is a mix of music, travel, and adorable moments, offering fans a peek into the life of this talented artist
EXO's Chanyeol (@real__pcy)
Image: Chanyeol‘s official Instagram
Irene's elegance shines in her feed, filled with fashion, beauty, and charming snapshots from her daily life
Red Velvet's Irene (@renebaebae)
Image: Irene‘s official Instagram
Nayeon's Instagram is a delightful mix of cute selfies, group moments, and the bright personality that fans adore
Image: Nayeon‘s official Instagram
Jackson's dynamic feed reflects his multifaceted talents, from music and fashion to his energetic and fun-loving nature
GOT7's Jackson Wang (@jacksonwang852g7)
Image: Jackson Wang‘s official Instagram
IU's Instagram showcases her artistic side, from music to acting, and offers a glimpse into her creative world
IU (@dlwlrma)
Image: IU‘s official Instagram
Felix shares his journey with Stray Kids, music, and charming photos, giving fans an inside look at his life
Stray Kids' Felix (@yong.lixx)
Image: Felix‘s official Instagram
Hwasa's Instagram exudes confidence and style, with posts that reflect her music and personal adventures
MAMAMOO's Hwasa (@_mariahwasa)
Image: HWASA ‘s official Instagram
Eun Woo's feed combines his handsome visuals with glimpses of his acting, music, and life, making it a must-follow for fans
ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo (@eunwo.o_c)
Image: ASTRO‘s official Instagram