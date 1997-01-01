Hyun Bin and Ha Ji Won star in a classic Kim Eun Sook series about a wealthy CEO who falls in love with a tomboyish stuntwoman with opposite personalities.
Secret Garden
Source: SBS
With a perfect blend of action and romance, ‘Healer’ is an irresistible K-drama that features Ji Chang Wook for 20 episodes, making it impossible to tire of.
Healer
Source: KBS2
Kim Bok Joo (Lee Sung Kyung), a relatable weightlifter, takes on school pressures, first loves, heartbreak, family, and friends in an unforgettable journey. This makes the series an unmissable story.
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-Joo
Source: MBC
Seo in Guk and Jung Eun Ji star in a nostalgic K-drama set in the '90s that's always fun to rewatch. Despite the era gap, Sung Shi Won's (Jung Eun Ji) character is relatable, particularly for fangirls.
Reply 1997
Source: tvN
Song Hye Kyo and Rain play roommates who start off hating each other but eventually develop a love-hate relationship that blossoms into full-blown love.
Full House
Source: KBS
Hwang Jung Eum's transformation from an unconfident Kim Hye Jin to a more assured version is a beloved trope in ‘She Was Pretty,’ especially when paired with Park Seo Joon's male lead.
She Was Pretty
Source: MBC
With Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo as leads, ‘Descendants of the Sun’ is a classy and romantic series set in fictitious Uruk. The memorable lines and scenes make it an easy show to rewatch.
Descendants Of The Sun
Source: KBS2
While not everyone may enjoy the love story between Kim Tan and Cha Eun Sang, the star-studded cast in ‘The Heirs’ makes it worth re-watching.
The Heirs
Source: SBS
With Jo In Sung's powerful performance and veteran actors, this series sheds light on mental illness and delivers a timeless message. Plus, it's a notable work for EXO's D.O.'s acting career.
It's Okay, That's Love
Source: SBS
Click Here
The "mistaken identity" plot is common in K-dramas, but ‘Coffee Prince’ stands out for its timeless charm. Gong Yoo and Yoon Eun Hye's chemistry is believable and their unique romance is unforgettable.
Coffee Prince
Source: MBC