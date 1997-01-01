Heading 3

10 Golden K-dramas Worth Rewatching 

 Sugandha Srivastava

MAY 21, 2023

Entertainment

Hyun Bin and Ha Ji Won star in a classic Kim Eun Sook series about a wealthy CEO who falls in love with a tomboyish stuntwoman with opposite personalities.

Secret Garden 

Source: SBS

With a perfect blend of action and romance, ‘Healer’ is an irresistible K-drama that features Ji Chang Wook for 20 episodes, making it impossible to tire of.

Healer 

Source: KBS2 

Kim Bok Joo (Lee Sung Kyung), a relatable weightlifter, takes on school pressures, first loves, heartbreak, family, and friends in an unforgettable journey. This makes the series an unmissable story.

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-Joo 

Source: MBC 

Seo in Guk and Jung Eun Ji star in a nostalgic K-drama set in the '90s that's always fun to rewatch. Despite the era gap, Sung Shi Won's (Jung Eun Ji) character is relatable, particularly for fangirls.

Reply 1997 

Source: tvN 

Song Hye Kyo and Rain play roommates who start off hating each other but eventually develop a love-hate relationship that blossoms into full-blown love.

Full House 

Source: KBS

Hwang Jung Eum's transformation from an unconfident Kim Hye Jin to a more assured version is a beloved trope in ‘She Was Pretty,’ especially when paired with Park Seo Joon's male lead.

She Was Pretty 

Source: MBC

With Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo as leads, ‘Descendants of the Sun’ is a classy and romantic series set in fictitious Uruk. The memorable lines and scenes make it an easy show to rewatch.

Descendants Of The Sun

Source: KBS2 

While not everyone may enjoy the love story between Kim Tan and Cha Eun Sang, the star-studded cast in ‘The Heirs’ makes it worth re-watching.

The Heirs 

Source: SBS

With Jo In Sung's powerful performance and veteran actors, this series sheds light on mental illness and delivers a timeless message. Plus, it's a notable work for EXO's D.O.'s acting career.

It's Okay, That's Love

Source: SBS

The "mistaken identity" plot is common in K-dramas, but ‘Coffee Prince’ stands out for its timeless charm. Gong Yoo and Yoon Eun Hye's chemistry is believable and their unique romance is unforgettable.

Coffee Prince 

Source: MBC

