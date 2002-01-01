Heading 3

july 28, 2024

Entertainment

10 good old K-dramas to watch 

Pujya Doss

Follow the story of Geum Jan-di, a poor girl who attends a prestigious high school and catches the attention of the F4, a group of wealthy and handsome boys

Image credit: KBS

Boys Over Flowers (2009)

Enjoy this classic romantic comedy about a tomboy who pretends to be a man to work at a coffee shop, only to have her boss start developing feelings for her

Image credit: MBC

Coffee Prince (2007)

Watch the tale of a young woman who disguises herself as her twin brother to join a popular boy band, leading to unexpected romantic entanglements

Image credit: SBS

You're Beautiful (2009)

Delight in this romantic comedy about a pastry chef who is unlucky in love and meets a wealthy restaurant owner, sparking an unlikely romance

Image credit: MBC

My Name is Kim Sam-soon (2005)

Relive the melodrama of this touching love story about childhood sweethearts who are reunited years later only to face tragic circumstances

Winter Sonata (2002)

Image credit: KBS

Enjoy the chemistry between a struggling writer and a famous actor who enter into a marriage contract, leading to unexpected romance and hilarity

Full House (2004)

Image credit: KBS

Dive into this alternate reality where Korea is still a monarchy, and follow the story of an ordinary girl who becomes the crown princess by an arranged marriage

Princess Hours (2006)

Image credit: MBC

Experience the heart-wrenching romance of childhood friends torn apart by fate and reunited under tragic circumstances.

Stairway to Heaven (2003)

Image credit: SBS

This classic romance set in the enchanting city of Paris tells the story of love, dreams, and heartbreak. Its captivating plot and memorable characters make it a must-watch

 Lovers in Paris (2004)

Image credit: SBS

Watch the fantastical romance between a stuntwoman and a wealthy CEO who mysteriously swap bodies, leading to comedic and heartfelt moments

Secret Garden (2010)

Image credit: SBS

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here