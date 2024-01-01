10 gorgeous female K-pop idols 2024
Image: YG Entertainment
Rosé (BLACKPINK):
Rosé’s ethereal beauty and unique voice captivate fans worldwide. Her elegance and charming personality make her an unforgettable presence
Yuna’s radiant visuals and youthful energy light up any stage. Her confidence and adorable charm make her a true standout
Image: JYP Entertainment
Yuna (ITZY):
Jennie’s fierce charisma and stunning looks command attention. Her duality of cute and sexy keeps fans endlessly enchanted
Image: YG Entertainment
Jennie (BLACKPINK):
Winter’s doll-like beauty and powerful vocals mesmerize audiences. Her fresh and captivating presence is impossible to ignore
Image: SM Entertainment
Winter (aespa):
Joy’s bright smile and vibrant energy are infectious. Her stunning visuals and warm personality make her a beloved idol
Joy (Red Velvet):
Image: SM Entertainment
Suzy’s timeless beauty and graceful aura make her a K-pop icon. Her elegance and charm have captured hearts for years
Bae Suzy:
Image: Management SOOP
Irene’s flawless visuals and serene presence are mesmerizing. Her graceful beauty and gentle personality make her an idol to remember
Irene (Red Velvet):
Image: SM Entertainment
Jisoo’s classic beauty and endearing charm enchant fans. Her natural elegance and sweet demeanor make her a favorite
Jisoo (BLACKPINK):
Image: YG Entertainment
Tzuyu’s goddess-like beauty and calm presence make her unforgettable. Her striking visuals and gentle personality captivate fans everywhere
Tzuyu (TWICE):
Image: JYP Entertainment
Nancy’s doll-like features and lively energy shine brightly. Her stunning looks and bubbly charm make her a standout idol
Nancy (MOMOLAND):
Image: MLD Entertainment