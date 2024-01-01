Heading 3

Pujya Doss

JULY 18, 2024

Entertainment

10 gorgeous female K-pop idols 2024

Image: YG Entertainment

Rosé (BLACKPINK):

Rosé’s ethereal beauty and unique voice captivate fans worldwide. Her elegance and charming personality make her an unforgettable presence

Yuna’s radiant visuals and youthful energy light up any stage. Her confidence and adorable charm make her a true standout

Image: JYP Entertainment

Yuna (ITZY):

Jennie’s fierce charisma and stunning looks command attention. Her duality of cute and sexy keeps fans endlessly enchanted

Image: YG Entertainment

Jennie (BLACKPINK):

Winter’s doll-like beauty and powerful vocals mesmerize audiences. Her fresh and captivating presence is impossible to ignore

Image: SM Entertainment

Winter (aespa):

Joy’s bright smile and vibrant energy are infectious. Her stunning visuals and warm personality make her a beloved idol

Joy (Red Velvet):

Image: SM Entertainment

Suzy’s timeless beauty and graceful aura make her a K-pop icon. Her elegance and charm have captured hearts for years

Bae Suzy:

Image: Management SOOP

Irene’s flawless visuals and serene presence are mesmerizing. Her graceful beauty and gentle personality make her an idol to remember

Irene (Red Velvet):

Image: SM Entertainment

Jisoo’s classic beauty and endearing charm enchant fans. Her natural elegance and sweet demeanor make her a favorite

Jisoo (BLACKPINK):

Image: YG Entertainment

Tzuyu’s goddess-like beauty and calm presence make her unforgettable. Her striking visuals and gentle personality captivate fans everywhere

Tzuyu (TWICE):

Image: JYP Entertainment

Nancy’s doll-like features and lively energy shine brightly. Her stunning looks and bubbly charm make her a standout idol

Nancy (MOMOLAND):

Image: MLD Entertainment

