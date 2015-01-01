10 gorgeous female leads from K-dramas
Pujya Doss
Entertainment
From enchanting Spring Waltz to her dazzling breakout in Brilliant Legacy, Han Hyo Joo graces our screens with irresistible charm
Image: tvN
Han Hyo Joo
A model turned global Hallyu sensation, Song Hye Kyo radiates on screen, capturing hearts worldwide with her K-drama magic
Image: tvN
Song Hye Kyo
With the stage name IU, Lee Ji Eun mesmerizes as a top K-pop solo artist, harmonizing 'I and You' with music to steal hearts
Image: tvN
IU
Suzy, the sought-after actress, started as an online shopping model, revealing her star potential from Superstar K to K-drama royalty
Bae Suzy
Image: Netflix
As the "Nation's Little Sister," Kim So Hyun's journey from a young actress to her leading role in Who Are You: School 2015 is simply enchanting
image tvN
Kim So Hyun
Before My Love from the Stars, Jun Ji Hyun graced screens in the iconic My Sassy Girl, leaving an indelible mark on K-drama history
Jun Ji Hyun
image tvN
From a music video debut to formal training, Park Shin Hye's ascent in Stairway to Heaven showcases her K-drama star quality
Park Shin Hye
Image: JTBC
Overnight sensation Lee Sung Kyung transformed from a successful model to K-drama fame in Okay, That's Love, making hearts flutter
Lee Sung Kyung
image tvN
Park Bo Young shines in hit films like Scandal Makers and Strong Woman Bong Soon, earning her a special place in K-drama hearts
Park Bo Young
Image: tvN
The acclaimed child actress, Kim Yoo Jung, captivates with her talent, amassing numerous awards and charming viewers across South Korea
Kim Yoo Jung
mage: SBS