10 gorgeous K-drama actresses you must know
Sun-kissed smile with eyes that hold galaxies, she charms in quirky rom-coms and heart-wrenching dramas alike
Kim Go-Eun
Image: tvN
A chameleon shifting between fierce action heroine and delicate historical beauty, her talent shines brighter than any crown
Han Hyo-Joo
Image: tvN
Sweetheart with a voice like honey and a gaze that melts hearts, she's the queen of both ballads and rom-coms
IU (Lee Ji-Eun)
Image: tvN
Mystery wrapped in a captivating smile, her charm is equal parts elegance and unpredictable fire
Seo Ye-Ji
Image: tvN
A rebel with a twinkle in her eye, she owns every scene with raw talent and electrifying energy
Kim Tae-Ri
Image: tvN
Ageless beauty with a smile that could light up a room, she's the queen of second chances and comedic timing
Park Min-Young
Image: tvN
From child prodigy to mature star, she navigates genres with grace, her eyes holding the wisdom of a thousand stories
Kim So-Hyun
Image: JTBC
A rising star with a magnetic presence, she captivates with her natural charm and nuanced acting
Jeon Yeo-Bin
Image: tvN
From adorable child star to powerhouse actress, she blossoms with each role, her eyes sparkling with depth and emotion
Kim Yoo-Jung
Image: SBS
Graceful and versatile, Son Ye-jin captivates with her emotive performances. Known for her roles in "Crash Landing On You" and "Something in the Rain
Son Ye-jin
Image: tvN