DECEMBEr 23, 2023

Entertainment

10 gorgeous K-drama actresses you must know

Sun-kissed smile with eyes that hold galaxies, she charms in quirky rom-coms and heart-wrenching dramas alike

Kim Go-Eun

Image: tvN 

A chameleon shifting between fierce action heroine and delicate historical beauty, her talent shines brighter than any crown

Han Hyo-Joo

Image: tvN 

Sweetheart with a voice like honey and a gaze that melts hearts, she's the queen of both ballads and rom-coms

IU (Lee Ji-Eun)

Image: tvN 

Mystery wrapped in a captivating smile, her charm is equal parts elegance and unpredictable fire

Seo Ye-Ji

Image: tvN 

A rebel with a twinkle in her eye, she owns every scene with raw talent and electrifying energy

Kim Tae-Ri

Image: tvN 

Ageless beauty with a smile that could light up a room, she's the queen of second chances and comedic timing

Park Min-Young

Image: tvN 

From child prodigy to mature star, she navigates genres with grace, her eyes holding the wisdom of a thousand stories

Kim So-Hyun

Image: JTBC

A rising star with a magnetic presence, she captivates with her natural charm and nuanced acting

Jeon Yeo-Bin

Image: tvN 

From adorable child star to powerhouse actress, she blossoms with each role, her eyes sparkling with depth and emotion

Kim Yoo-Jung

Image: SBS

Graceful and versatile, Son Ye-jin captivates with her emotive performances. Known for her roles in "Crash Landing On You" and "Something in the Rain

Son Ye-jin

Image: tvN 

