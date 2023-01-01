Heading 3

Pujya Doss

september 27 2023

Entertainment

10 greatest K-pop hits in 2023

A powerful and addictive hybrid track that combines elements of hip-hop and rock, with a catchy melody and iconic chorus

Image: HYBE Labels 

ANTIFRAGILE by LE SSERAFIM

A fresh and upbeat pop track with a catchy melody and addictive hook, showcasing the group's youthful energy and charisma

Image: HYBE Labels 

OMG by NewJeans 

A powerful and addictive pop track with a catchy melody and iconic chorus, showcasing the group's strong vocals and confident presence

Image: STARSHIP Entertainment 

I Am by IVE 

A fierce and energetic hip-hop track with a catchy melody and powerful vocals, featuring a supergroup of some of the biggest names in K-pop

Image: SM Entertainment

Stamp On It by GOT The Beat

A fierce and empowering anthem with a catchy melody and strong vocals, celebrating female confidence and independence

Image: Cube Entertainment 

Queencard by (G) I-DLE

A futuristic and innovative pop track with a catchy melody and powerful vocals, showcasing the group's unique concept and world-building

Image: SM Entertainment 

Welcome To My World by aespa 

A confident and energetic pop track with a catchy melody and strong vocals, celebrating female empowerment and self-love

 Image: Pledis Entertainment 

Attitude by fromis_9

A unique and experimental pop track with a dreamy and atmospheric vibe, showcasing FIFTY FIFTY's distinctive vocals and creative production

Image: ATTRAKT

Cupid by FIFTY FIFTY 

A powerful and emotional pop track with a catchy melody and strong vocals, showcasing the group's versatility and talent

Image: Brand New Music 

Loser by AB6IX 

Image: ADOR

A fresh and upbeat pop track with a catchy melody and addictive hook, showcasing the group's youthful energy and charisma

Super Shy by NewJeans

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here