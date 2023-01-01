10 greatest K-pop hits in 2023
A powerful and addictive hybrid track that combines elements of hip-hop and rock, with a catchy melody and iconic chorus
Image: HYBE Labels
ANTIFRAGILE by LE SSERAFIM
A fresh and upbeat pop track with a catchy melody and addictive hook, showcasing the group's youthful energy and charisma
Image: HYBE Labels
OMG by NewJeans
A powerful and addictive pop track with a catchy melody and iconic chorus, showcasing the group's strong vocals and confident presence
Image: STARSHIP Entertainment
I Am by IVE
A fierce and energetic hip-hop track with a catchy melody and powerful vocals, featuring a supergroup of some of the biggest names in K-pop
Image: SM Entertainment
Stamp On It by GOT The Beat
A fierce and empowering anthem with a catchy melody and strong vocals, celebrating female confidence and independence
Image: Cube Entertainment
Queencard by (G) I-DLE
A futuristic and innovative pop track with a catchy melody and powerful vocals, showcasing the group's unique concept and world-building
Image: SM Entertainment
Welcome To My World by aespa
A confident and energetic pop track with a catchy melody and strong vocals, celebrating female empowerment and self-love
Image: Pledis Entertainment
Attitude by fromis_9
A unique and experimental pop track with a dreamy and atmospheric vibe, showcasing FIFTY FIFTY's distinctive vocals and creative production
Image: ATTRAKT
Cupid by FIFTY FIFTY
A powerful and emotional pop track with a catchy melody and strong vocals, showcasing the group's versatility and talent
Image: Brand New Music
Loser by AB6IX
Image: ADOR
Super Shy by NewJeans