10 Green flag
K-drama boyfriends
The perfect boss turned romantic partner. Park Seo-joon's charm and charisma make him the ultimate 'Green Flag' boyfriend
Image: SBS
Park Seo-joon in What's Wrong with Secretary Kim
A brilliant prosecutor with a heart of gold. Ji Chang-wook's portrayal adds a touch of humor and warmth to this legal romance
Image: tvN
Ji Chang-wook in Suspicious Partner
The sweet and endearing prince. Kim Seon-ho's character steals hearts with his genuine and lovable nature
Image: KBS2
Kim Seon-ho in 100 Days My Prince
Park Bo-gum's character exudes sophistication and romance in this captivating love story as a young and free-spirited man
Image: tvN
Park Bo-gum in Encounter
The supportive athlete and boyfriend. Nam Joo-hyuk's role is a perfect blend of encouragement and heartwarming gestures
Image: KBS2
Nam Joo-hyuk in Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo
The empathetic prosecutor with a compelling personality. Lee Jong-suk brings depth and emotion to this fantasy romance
Image: JTBC
Lee Jong-suk in While You Were Sleeping
A mature and understanding boyfriend. Jung Hae-in's portrayal captures the essence of a reliable partner in this heartfelt drama
Image: tvN
Jung Hae-in in Something in the Rain
The lovable high school student and CEO. Seo In-guk's dual role adds a unique twist to this romantic comedy
Image: SBS
Seo In-guk in High School King of Savvy
The charismatic and timeless Joseon-era character. Lee Min-ho's portrayal adds a touch of fantasy and romance to this captivating drama
Image: tvN
Lee Min-ho in The Legend of the Blue Sea
The compassionate and understanding hotelier. Yeo Jin-goo's character brings a mix of mystery and romance to this visually stunning supernatural drama
Image: tvN
Yeo Jin-goo in Hotel Del Luna