10 Happy K-pop Tracks for Mornings
Start your day with BTS's upbeat anthem filled with groovy beats and positive vibes. Big Hit Entertainment delivers a burst of energy, making mornings brighter.
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS - Dynamite
TWICE's infectious cheerfulness radiates in this lively track. JYP Entertainment's bubbly melodies and uplifting lyrics make it a perfect morning mood-booster.
Image: JYP Entertainment
TWICE - CHEER UP
Wake up to Red Velvet's feel-good hit. SM Entertainment's vibrant and energetic sound brings happiness to your mornings with catchy beats and cheerful vocals.
Image: SM Entertainment
Red Velvet - Happiness
Oh My Girl's sweet and upbeat track sets a positive tone for the day. WM Entertainment provides an enchanting melody, perfect for brightening your morning.
Oh My Girl - CUPID
Image: WM Entertainment
GFRIEND's refreshing sound and cheerful lyrics create a lively atmosphere. Start your day on a positive note with Source Music's vibrant melodies and upbeat tempo.
GFRIEND - Me Gustas Tu
Image: Source Music
ITZY - ICY
Image: JYP Entertainment
ITZY's empowering anthem encourages confidence and self-love. JYP Entertainment brings a bold and energetic sound, making ICY a perfect morning booster.
ASTRO's bright and breezy track adds a touch of sunshine to your mornings. Fantagio Music delivers a feel-good melody, creating a positive start to the day.
ASTRO - Breathless
Image: Fantagio Music
EXO-CBX's upbeat and cheerful song sets a joyful mood. With catchy tunes and vibrant vocals, SM Entertainment provides a blooming start to your morning.
EXO-CBX - Blooming Day
Image: SM Entertainment
IU's playful and catchy track brings a sense of joy to your mornings. LOEN Entertainment delivers an upbeat melody and lighthearted lyrics, creating a cheerful ambiance.
IU - BBIBBI
Image: EDAM Entertainment
SEVENTEEN's energetic hit exudes positivity. Pledis Entertainment's dynamic sound and lively vocals make VERY NICE an ideal track for a cheerful morning.
SEVENTEEN - VERY NICE
Image: Pledis Entertainment