Heading 3

Pujya Doss

January 24, 2024

Entertainment

10 Happy K-pop Tracks for Mornings

Start your day with BTS's upbeat anthem filled with groovy beats and positive vibes. Big Hit Entertainment delivers a burst of energy, making mornings brighter.

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS - Dynamite

TWICE's infectious cheerfulness radiates in this lively track. JYP Entertainment's bubbly melodies and uplifting lyrics make it a perfect morning mood-booster.

Image:  JYP Entertainment

TWICE - CHEER UP

Wake up to Red Velvet's feel-good hit. SM Entertainment's vibrant and energetic sound brings happiness to your mornings with catchy beats and cheerful vocals.

Image:  SM Entertainment

Red Velvet - Happiness

Oh My Girl's sweet and upbeat track sets a positive tone for the day. WM Entertainment provides an enchanting melody, perfect for brightening your morning.

Oh My Girl - CUPID

Image:  WM Entertainment

GFRIEND's refreshing sound and cheerful lyrics create a lively atmosphere. Start your day on a positive note with Source Music's vibrant melodies and upbeat tempo.

GFRIEND - Me Gustas Tu

Image:  Source Music

ITZY - ICY

Image:  JYP Entertainment

ITZY's empowering anthem encourages confidence and self-love. JYP Entertainment brings a bold and energetic sound, making ICY a perfect morning booster.

ASTRO's bright and breezy track adds a touch of sunshine to your mornings. Fantagio Music delivers a feel-good melody, creating a positive start to the day.

ASTRO - Breathless

Image:  Fantagio Music

EXO-CBX's upbeat and cheerful song sets a joyful mood. With catchy tunes and vibrant vocals, SM Entertainment provides a blooming start to your morning.

EXO-CBX - Blooming Day

Image:  SM Entertainment

IU's playful and catchy track brings a sense of joy to your mornings. LOEN Entertainment delivers an upbeat melody and lighthearted lyrics, creating a cheerful ambiance.

IU - BBIBBI

Image:  EDAM Entertainment

SEVENTEEN's energetic hit exudes positivity. Pledis Entertainment's dynamic sound and lively vocals make VERY NICE an ideal track for a cheerful morning.

SEVENTEEN - VERY NICE

Image:  Pledis Entertainment

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here