10 happy K-pop tracks you need to listen
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS - Dynamite:
Upbeat disco-pop anthem that'll make you groove. Infectious energy and positive vibes guaranteed to lift your spirits. A global feel-good hit
Summery, tropical pop jam with catchy melodies. Sweet and refreshing like a burst of fruity goodness. A perfect mood booster
Image: SM Entertainment
Red Velvet - Red Flavor:
Fun and catchy track with an uplifting message. A burst of cheerful energy that'll have you smiling and dancing along in no time
Image: JYP Entertainment
TWICE - Cheer Up:
Funky and feel-good with a groovy beat. Infectious charm and playful vibes that'll make you want to move and groove
Image: SM Entertainment
EXO - Love Me Right:
Empowering anthem with a message of self-love. Catchy and feel-good, it's a reminder that you're perfect just the way you are
GOT7 - Just Right:
Image: JYP Entertainment
Energetic and vibrant with a playful vibe. Catchy hooks and addictive beats that'll keep you coming back for more
BLACKPINK - As If It's Your Last:
Image: YG Entertainment
Bright and breezy with an infectious chorus. Feel-good vibes and a burst of youthful energy that'll have you smiling from ear to ear
SEVENTEEN - Oh My!:
Image: PLEDIS Entertainment
Infectiously catchy with a fun and flirty vibe. Playful and upbeat, it's a track that'll have you striking a pose and feeling fabulous
TWICE - Likey:
Image: JYP Entertainment
Playful and energetic with a sweet pop sound. Its youthful charm and bubbly energy make it a must-listen for a happy mood
NCT Dream - Chewing Gum:
Image: SM Entertainment
Lighthearted and playful with a catchy rhythm. Its carefree vibe and upbeat tempo will have you grooving along in no time
BTS - Go Go:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC