Pujya Doss

JULY 16, 2024

Entertainment

10 happy K-pop tracks you need to listen

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS - Dynamite:

Upbeat disco-pop anthem that'll make you groove. Infectious energy and positive vibes guaranteed to lift your spirits. A global feel-good hit

Summery, tropical pop jam with catchy melodies. Sweet and refreshing like a burst of fruity goodness. A perfect mood booster

Image: SM Entertainment

Red Velvet - Red Flavor: 

Fun and catchy track with an uplifting message. A burst of cheerful energy that'll have you smiling and dancing along in no time

Image: JYP Entertainment

TWICE - Cheer Up:

Funky and feel-good with a groovy beat. Infectious charm and playful vibes that'll make you want to move and groove

Image: SM Entertainment

EXO - Love Me Right:

Empowering anthem with a message of self-love. Catchy and feel-good, it's a reminder that you're perfect just the way you are

GOT7 - Just Right:

Image: JYP Entertainment

Energetic and vibrant with a playful vibe. Catchy hooks and addictive beats that'll keep you coming back for more

BLACKPINK - As If It's Your Last:

Image: YG Entertainment

Bright and breezy with an infectious chorus. Feel-good vibes and a burst of youthful energy that'll have you smiling from ear to ear

SEVENTEEN - Oh My!:

Image: PLEDIS Entertainment

Infectiously catchy with a fun and flirty vibe. Playful and upbeat, it's a track that'll have you striking a pose and feeling fabulous

TWICE - Likey:

Image: JYP Entertainment

Playful and energetic with a sweet pop sound. Its youthful charm and bubbly energy make it a must-listen for a happy mood

NCT Dream - Chewing Gum:

Image: SM Entertainment

Lighthearted and playful with a catchy rhythm. Its carefree vibe and upbeat tempo will have you grooving along in no time

BTS - Go Go:

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

