10 Healing K-Dramas Like Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha
Sanjukta Choudhury
Step into the tranquil village of Samdal-ri where life is simple, and every resident has a heartwarming story. This drama promises to heal your soul with its gentle narrative and charming characters
Image credit: JTBC
Welcome to Samdal-ri
Escape the hustle and bustle with Summer Strike, where a young woman takes a break from her stressful life and finds solace and new connections in a small town
Image credit: ENA
Summer Strike
Follow the touching journey of a single mother who opens a bar in a small town. Amidst challenges and prejudices, she finds love and friendship, making for a deeply moving story
When the Camellia Blooms
Image credit: KBS2
After leaving Seoul, a cellist finds peace in her hometown and rekindles old relationships. This drama is a perfect blend of romance and healing, set against the backdrop of a quiet village
Image credit: JTBC
When the Weather Is Fine
Witness the sweet romance between a hotel heir and a passionate hotelier. Their journey of love and growth offers warmth and inspiration, ideal for viewers seeking a feel-good experience
King the Land
Image credit: JTBC
This heartwarming drama explores the relationship between a strict mother and her son, who reconnect under unique circumstances. It’s a touching story of family and redemption
The Good Bad Mother
Image credit: JTBC
Set on the picturesque Jeju Island, Our Blues follows the interwoven lives of various residents. Each story offers a slice of life, filled with healing and hope
Our Blues
Image credit: tvN
Discover the charms of rural life with a city vet who moves to a small town. The simple joys and the warmth of the villagers make this drama a comforting watch
Once Upon a Small Town
Image credit: kakao tv
A romantic tale of a couple reuniting years after a documentary they starred in during high school. It’s a nostalgic journey filled with growth, love, and healing
Our Beloved Summer
Image credit: SBS
This drama blends culinary arts with heartfelt stories. A neurosurgeon and a chef find healing and love through their shared passion for food, making it a deliciously comforting series
Chocolate
Image credit: JTBC