june 20, 2024

Entertainment

10 Healing K-Dramas Like Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

Sanjukta Choudhury

Step into the tranquil village of Samdal-ri where life is simple, and every resident has a heartwarming story. This drama promises to heal your soul with its gentle narrative and charming characters

Image credit: JTBC

Welcome to Samdal-ri

Escape the hustle and bustle with Summer Strike, where a young woman takes a break from her stressful life and finds solace and new connections in a small town

Image credit: ENA

Summer Strike

Follow the touching journey of a single mother who opens a bar in a small town. Amidst challenges and prejudices, she finds love and friendship, making for a deeply moving story

When the Camellia Blooms

Image credit: KBS2

After leaving Seoul, a cellist finds peace in her hometown and rekindles old relationships. This drama is a perfect blend of romance and healing, set against the backdrop of a quiet village

Image credit: JTBC

When the Weather Is Fine

Witness the sweet romance between a hotel heir and a passionate hotelier. Their journey of love and growth offers warmth and inspiration, ideal for viewers seeking a feel-good experience

King the Land

Image credit: JTBC

This heartwarming drama explores the relationship between a strict mother and her son, who reconnect under unique circumstances. It’s a touching story of family and redemption

The Good Bad Mother

Image credit: JTBC

Set on the picturesque Jeju Island, Our Blues follows the interwoven lives of various residents. Each story offers a slice of life, filled with healing and hope

Our Blues

Image credit: tvN

Discover the charms of rural life with a city vet who moves to a small town. The simple joys and the warmth of the villagers make this drama a comforting watch

Once Upon a Small Town

Image credit: kakao tv

A romantic tale of a couple reuniting years after a documentary they starred in during high school. It’s a nostalgic journey filled with growth, love, and healing

Our Beloved Summer

Image credit: SBS

This drama blends culinary arts with heartfelt stories. A neurosurgeon and a chef find healing and love through their shared passion for food, making it a deliciously comforting series

Chocolate

Image credit: JTBC

