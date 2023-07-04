Heading 3
Hemelin Darlong
Lifestyle
JUly 04, 2023
10 Health Benefits of Buttermilk
The lactic acid in the milk helps in gentle acidity, which usually causes because of consuming spicy food
Relieves Acidity
Image: Pexels
Calcium is really necessary for our bones and teeth, and a 100ml buttermilk contains around 116 mg of calcium
Good for Bones and teeth
Image: Pexels
Buttermilk helps in keeping our skin glowing and also works excellently as a cleanser and toner
Good for skin
Image: Pexels
Drinking buttermilk helps in a stronger immune system and protects us from various infections
Good for immunity
Image: Pexels
Buttermilk is found to be very rich in proteins and several minerals which are low in calories and fat. It also helps you full for a long which prevents you from eating junk
Helps weight loss
Image: Pexels
Drinking buttermilk helps in the secretion of certain hormones, it also improves liver function and supports detoxification of the body
Helps in detoxification
Image: Pexels
Buttermilk helps patients with heart disease and hypertension, as it effectively decreases
Reduces Blood pressure
Image: Pexels
Buttermilk is rich in Vitamin B which is helpful for your body's energy production system
Boost Energy
Image: Pexels
Drinking Buttermilk helps in cooling the body it can also help relieve post-menopausal women who experience hot flashes
Cools down the body
Image: Pexels
Buttermilk helps in managing cardiovascular health as it helps to lower blood cholesterol levels
May reduce Cholesterol levels
Image: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.