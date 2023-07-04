Heading 3

Hemelin Darlong

Lifestyle

JUly 04, 2023

10 Health Benefits of Buttermilk

The lactic acid in the milk helps in gentle acidity, which usually causes because of consuming spicy food

Relieves Acidity

Calcium is really necessary for our bones and teeth, and a 100ml buttermilk contains around 116 mg of calcium

Good for Bones and teeth

Buttermilk helps in keeping our skin glowing and also works excellently as a cleanser and toner

Good for skin

Drinking buttermilk helps in a stronger immune system and protects us from various infections

Good for immunity

Buttermilk is found to be very rich in proteins and several minerals which are low in calories and fat. It also helps you full for a long which prevents you from eating junk

Helps weight loss 

Drinking buttermilk helps in the secretion of certain hormones, it also improves liver function and supports detoxification of the body

Helps in detoxification

Buttermilk helps patients with heart disease and hypertension, as it effectively decreases 

Reduces Blood pressure

Buttermilk is rich in Vitamin B which is helpful for your body's energy production system

Boost Energy

Drinking Buttermilk helps in cooling the body it can also help relieve post-menopausal women who experience hot flashes

Cools down the body

Buttermilk helps in managing cardiovascular health as it helps to lower blood cholesterol levels 

May reduce Cholesterol levels

