10 Heart-fluttering K-dramas for Beginners
Image: KBS2
Descendants of the Sun
This is a lighthearted drama that makes it perfect for beginners with a mix of romance, action, and emotions. It is a love story between a soldier and a doctor
With a unique blend of romance, fantasy, and comedy this drama revolves around an alien who's been on Earth for 400 years and his relationship with an actress
Image: SBS TV
My Love from the Star
This drama gives a light-hearted and entertaining experience with a deadly combination of romance and comedy with a superhero touch. It revolves around a young woman with superpowers
Image: JTBC
Strong Woman Do Bong Soon
It is a funny, romantic, and engaging drama that revolves around narcissistic CEO and his secretary who works with him for many years. It is an office romance filled with humor
Image: tvN
What's Wrong with Secretary Kim
This is a cross-border romance drama that got popular because of its strong character development. The story revolves around a South Korean woman and a North Korean soldier
Image: tvN
Crash Landing on You
This drama revolves around the theme of perseverance, entrepreneurship, and personal growth. It is a lighthearted drama that showcases Korean cafe culture
Image: JTBC
Itaewon Class
Image: tvN
This drama is sure to steal your heart with a mix of fantasy, romance, and drama. It is a visually stunning and emotionally rich drama about a goblin finding his bride
Goblin (Guardian: The Lonely and Great God)
This is a heartwarming drama that takes you back to the 1980s nostalgic days. It focuses on the friendships of neighborhood families and the affection and care they share
Image: tvN
Reply 1988
This is a fun drama about a woman who secretly admires K-pop idols being a full-time employee as a museum curator. It is a perfect mix of personal and professional passion
Her Private Life
Image: tvN
This is a charming and relatable story of a woman who struggles to restart her career after a break with the help of her friend. It impressively balances life and relationships
Romance is a Bonus Book
Image: tvN