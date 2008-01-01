The song Goodbye was their final digital single by 2NE1 which was released in 2017, it was also the group’s farewell track
Goodbye by 2NE1
Image: 2NE1’s Instagram
Haru Haru by BIGBANG
Image: BIGBANG’s Instagram
Stay with Me was sung by an EXO Chanyeol member for a super hit K-drama called Guardian.
Stay with Me by Chanyeol
Image: Chanyeol’s Instagram
Please Don’t was released in 2011 and managed to break tons of hearts because of the sad rhythm and depth in his voice.
Please Don’t by K.will
Image: K.Will Instagram
She’s in the Rain was released in 2017, and the song mainly focuses on loneliness and the feeling of not being loved
She’s in the Rain by The Rose
Image: The Rose’s Instagram
The song tells us about a breakup and how both parties are trying to overcome their loss.
You Were Beautiful by DAY6
Image: DAY6’s Instagram
Empty is another breakup song, which presents us a relatable lyrics and a heartwarming melody
Empty by WINNER
Image: WINNER’s Instagram
The song depicts a painful break up and regrets and an apology for how the narrator did not treat their love right.
Apology by IKON
Image: IKON’s Instagram
The song tells us about a person who wants privacy and who wants to be left alone for a while, and also how the rain helps in distracting people’s gaze towards him.
Forever Rain By RM
Image: RM’s Instagram
The song was released in the year 2010 and it talks about how the narrator’s lover has changed and gone to another love.
It hurts by 2NE1
Image: 2NE1’s Instagram