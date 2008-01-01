Heading 3

10 heartbreaking old K-pop songs

 Hemelin Darlong

june 24, 2023

Entertainment

The song Goodbye was their final digital single by 2NE1 which was released in 2017, it was also the group’s farewell track

Goodbye by 2NE1

A perfect combination of classic and sad, the song was released in the year 2008, and its also one of the songs from their album called ‘Stand Up’.

Haru Haru by BIGBANG

Stay with Me was sung by an EXO Chanyeol member for a super hit K-drama called Guardian.

Stay with Me by Chanyeol

Please Don’t was released in 2011 and managed to break tons of hearts because of the sad rhythm and depth in his voice.

Please Don’t by K.will

She’s in the Rain was released in 2017, and the song mainly focuses on loneliness and the feeling of not being loved

She’s in the Rain by The Rose

The song tells us about a breakup and how both parties are trying to overcome their loss.

You Were Beautiful by DAY6

Empty is another breakup song, which presents us a relatable lyrics and a heartwarming melody

Empty by WINNER

The song depicts a painful break up and regrets and an apology for how the narrator did not treat their love right.

Apology by IKON

The song tells us about a person who wants privacy and who wants to be left alone for a while, and also how the rain helps in distracting people’s gaze towards him.

Forever Rain By RM

The song was released in the year 2010 and it talks about how the narrator’s lover has changed and gone to another love.

It hurts by 2NE1

