10 Heartwarming K-dramas to watch with Mom
Pujya Doss
A heartwarming family drama set in the '80s, exploring love and friendship. The relatable storyline and nostalgic vibes make it perfect for cozy moments.
Image: tvN
Reply 1988
Delve into self-discovery and acceptance with a story of beauty standards. The touching narrative and relatable characters make it an ideal watch for bonding.
Image: JTBC
My ID is Gangnam Beauty
Follow the lives of five doctors and their enduring friendship. Filled with humor, emotions, and relatable moments, it's a heartwarming medical drama for family viewing.
Image: tvN
Hospital Playlist
A delightful blend of romance and comedy with a twist of the supernatural. Share laughter and heartfelt moments in this charming series about love and self-discovery.
Image: tvN
Oh My Ghost
A cross-border romance filled with humor and heart. The captivating storyline and cultural differences create a perfect balance of romance and family-friendly entertainment.
Crash Landing on You
Image: tvN
Join the fun with a strong-willed woman gifted with superhuman strength. A lighthearted romantic comedy with a touch of crime, perfect for shared laughter.
Strong Woman Do Bong Soon
Image: JTBC
A heartwarming family drama exploring the dynamics of an unconventional family. Embrace laughter, tears, and love in this endearing series ideal for family bonding.
Father is Strange
Image: KBS2
A unique romantic comedy featuring a woman who can see ghosts. With a perfect blend of humor and heart, it's an entertaining series suitable for family viewing.
The Master's Sun
Image: SBS
Dive into a poignant love story that spans decades. With themes of destiny and sacrifice, this melodrama provides emotional moments for a heartfelt family experience.
My Love Eun Dong
Image: JTBC
Click Here
A thought-provoking series exploring second chances and the meaning of true love. The relatable storyline and genuine performances make it an engaging watch for families.
Familiar Wife
Image: tvN