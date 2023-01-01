Heading 3

Pujya Doss

 October 12, 2023

Entertainment

10 High paid male Korean actors

Kim Soo Hyun continues to be one of the highest-paid Korean actors in 2023. He has firmly established himself as a top-tier talent in the South Korean entertainment industry

Kim Soo Hyun

Image: Goldmedalist

Even if you’re not a fan of K-dramas, you might have heard of or even watched the global phenomenon drama Squid Game starring veteran actor Lee Jung Jae

Lee Jung Jae

Image: Creative Artists Agency

Song Joong Ki's career has been marked by a series of successful projects, including the film "The Battleship Island" and the TV series "Vincenzo

 Song Joong Ki

Image: HighZium Studio

Hyun Bin, born Kim Tae Pyung on September 25, 1982, is one of South Korea's most prominent actors and consistently ranks among the highest-paid in the industry

Hyun Bin

Image: VAST Entertainment

Lee Min Ho, born on June 22, 1987, is another prominent figure in the world of Korean entertainment

Lee Min Ho

Image: MYM Entertainment

Jo In Sung's ability to portray complex and relatable characters has garnered him a dedicated fan base

Jo In Sung

Image: IOK Company

Born on November 4, 1977, in Seoul, South Korea, So Ji Sub has established himself as a versatile actor with a career spanning over two decades

 So Ji Sub

Image: 51K Entertainment

Known for his striking looks and versatile acting skills, he has gained immense popularity not only in South Korea but also internationally

 Lee Jong Suk

Image: A-Man Project HighZium Studio

His journey from a singer to an accomplished actor has been remarkable, and he has consistently charmed audiences with his warm personality and versatile talents

Lee Seung Gi

Image: Hook Entertainment

His ability to seamlessly switch between action-packed scenes and heartwarming moments has endeared him to audiences around the world.

Ji Chang Wook

Image: Spring Company

