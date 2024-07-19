Heading 3

JULY 19, 2024

10 highest-grossing Indian films globally


Aamir Khan's Dangal tops the chart as the highest-grosser globally from Indian cinema. It minted Rs 1907.00 Cr in 2016 

Dangal

SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 is the second highest-grossing Indian film worldwide with Rs 1749.00 Cr gross

 Baahubali: The Conclusion

Rajamouli's RRR had collected Rs 1257.00 Cr. at the time of its release and secured the third spot among the top 10 

RRR

KGF Chapter 2 takes the fourth spot in the list with Rs 1191.00 Cr gross

KGF Chapter 2

With 1150.00 Cr, Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan stands in the fifth position 

Jawan

SRK's comeback movie Pathaan did a staggering business of 1035.00 Cr worldwide and stands at the sixth position 

Pathaan

Prabhas starrer Magnum opus Kalki 2898 AD has collected Rs 906.00 Cr in 20 days of its release. It is likely to grow more in the coming days. Presently, ruling in the seventh position 

Kalki 2898 AD

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal minted an impressive number of Rs 904.00 Cr globally. It has secured the eighth spot 

 Animal

 Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan is holding the ninth place tight in the list with a staggering global box office collection of Rs 867.00 Cr 

 Secret Superstar

Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar had collected Rs 836.00 Cr at the global box office. It is the tenth-highest-grossing Indian movie right now 

