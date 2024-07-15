Heading 3

july 15, 2024

10 highest-grossing Indian films in US 

SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 tops the chart with a staggering collection of $20.00M at the US box office

Baahubali: The Conclusion

The latest Prabhas release Kalki 2898 AD becomes the second highest grossing Indian movie in US with a box office collection of USD 13.93M in 16 days 

 Kalki 2898 AD

RRR took the third spot with an impressive collection of USD 13.91M in the US markets 

RRR

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan rests at the fourth position with a lifetime box office of USD 11.45M in the region 

 Pathaan

Aamir Khan’s Dangal had collected USD 10.19M in 2016, rests at the fifth spot 

 Dangal

The Atlee Kumar directorial mass-actioner collected USD 9.99M and took the sixth spot 

Jawan

With USD 9.39M, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2018 released period-drama managed to rank in the top 10 movies at the US box office 

Padmaavat

Rajkumar Hirani’s PK had collected USD 8.58M in this market. The movie holds the eighth spot 

PK

The first part of Baahubali minted USD 8.10M in America. It holds the ninth spot in the list 

 Baahubali: The Beginning

The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directed movie had collected USD 7.91M and became the 10th highest-grossing Indian movie in America 

 Animal

