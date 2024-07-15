Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
ENTERTAINMENT
july 15, 2024
10 highest-grossing Indian films in US
SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 tops the chart with a staggering collection of $20.00M at the US box office
Baahubali: The Conclusion
Image: IMDb
The latest Prabhas release Kalki 2898 AD becomes the second highest grossing Indian movie in US with a box office collection of USD 13.93M in 16 days
Kalki 2898 AD
Image: IMDb
RRR took the third spot with an impressive collection of USD 13.91M in the US markets
RRR
Image: IMDb
Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan rests at the fourth position with a lifetime box office of USD 11.45M in the region
Pathaan
Image: IMDb
Aamir Khan’s Dangal had collected USD 10.19M in 2016, rests at the fifth spot
Dangal
Image: IMDb
The Atlee Kumar directorial mass-actioner collected USD 9.99M and took the sixth spot
Image: IMDb
Jawan
With USD 9.39M, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2018 released period-drama managed to rank in the top 10 movies at the US box office
Padmaavat
Image: IMDb
Rajkumar Hirani’s PK had collected USD 8.58M in this market. The movie holds the eighth spot
PK
Image: IMDb
The first part of Baahubali minted USD 8.10M in America. It holds the ninth spot in the list
Baahubali: The Beginning
Image: IMDb
The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directed movie had collected USD 7.91M and became the 10th highest-grossing Indian movie in America
Animal
Image: IMDb
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.