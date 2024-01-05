Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

January 05, 2024

10 highest grossing Indian films of 2023

Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee Kumar's maiden project made a whopping Rs. 754 crore gross at the Indian box office and ruling the chart

Jawan 

Image: IMDb

SRK's comeback film after 5 years made Rs. 643 crore gross in India and secured the 2nd spot 

Image: IMDb

Pathaan

Ranbir Kapoor's controversial movie collected more than Rs. 635 crore gross at the Indian box office. It is still running in cinemas

 Animal 

Image: IMDb

Sunny Deol's comeback took the box office by storm. Gadar 2 made a huge Rs. 625 crore gross at the Hindi box office 

Gadar 2 

Image: IMDb

Thalapathy Vijay's Leo collected Rs. 421 crore gross in India and secured the 5th spot

Leo 

Image: IMDb

Rajinikanth's Jailer made a gross collection Rs. 409 crore in India and rests at the 6th spot

Jailer

Image: IMDb

Prabhas’ action-drama Salaar collected a huge Rs. 376 crore gross in India in just 9 days of its release. The movie is still running in cinemas 

Salaar 

Image: IMDb

Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 collected Rs. 315 crore gross in India and secured the 8th spot in the list

Tiger 3 

Image: IMDb

Adipurush 

Image: IMDb

Om Raut’s much criticized film, Adipurush managed to collect Rs. 305 crore gross in India

Adah Sharma’s The Kerala Story became a sensational hit by collecting Rs. 268 crore gross at the Indian box office and securing the 10th spot

The Kerala Story

Image: IMDb

