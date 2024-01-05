Heading 3
January 05, 2024
10 highest grossing Indian films of 2023
Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee Kumar's maiden project made a whopping Rs. 754 crore gross at the Indian box office and ruling the chart
Jawan
Image: IMDb
SRK's comeback film after 5 years made Rs. 643 crore gross in India and secured the 2nd spot
Image: IMDb
Pathaan
Ranbir Kapoor's controversial movie collected more than Rs. 635 crore gross at the Indian box office. It is still running in cinemas
Animal
Image: IMDb
Sunny Deol's comeback took the box office by storm. Gadar 2 made a huge Rs. 625 crore gross at the Hindi box office
Gadar 2
Image: IMDb
Thalapathy Vijay's Leo collected Rs. 421 crore gross in India and secured the 5th spot
Leo
Image: IMDb
Rajinikanth's Jailer made a gross collection Rs. 409 crore in India and rests at the 6th spot
Jailer
Image: IMDb
Prabhas’ action-drama Salaar collected a huge Rs. 376 crore gross in India in just 9 days of its release. The movie is still running in cinemas
Salaar
Image: IMDb
Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 collected Rs. 315 crore gross in India and secured the 8th spot in the list
Tiger 3
Image: IMDb
Adipurush
Image: IMDb
Om Raut’s much criticized film, Adipurush managed to collect Rs. 305 crore gross in India
Adah Sharma’s The Kerala Story became a sensational hit by collecting Rs. 268 crore gross at the Indian box office and securing the 10th spot
The Kerala Story
Image: IMDb
