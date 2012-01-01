10 highest-grossing K-pop groups
Since their debut in 2013, BTS has sold a total of 39.53 million albums! Their best-selling album is Map of the Soul: 7 with 5.00 million sales
BTS
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Since their debut in 2015, SEVENTEEN has sold a total of 27.18 million albums! Their best-selling album is FML with 6.27 million sales
SEVENTEEN
Image: Pledis Entertainment
Since their debut in 2018, Stray Kids has sold a total of 16.53 million albums! Their best-selling album is ★★★★★ 5-STAR with 5.24 million sales
Stray Kids
Image: JYP Entertainment
Since their debut in 2016, NCT DREAM has sold a total of 15.78 million albums! Their best-selling album is ISTJ with 4.51 million sales
NCT DREAM
Image: SM Entertainment
Since their debut in 2012, EXO has sold a total of 13.65 million albums! Their best-selling album is Exist with 2.02 million sales
Image: SM Entertainment
Since their debut in 2015, TWICE has sold a total of 11.14 million albums! Their best-selling album is Ready To Be with 1.69 million sales
TWICE
Image: JYP Entertainment
Since their debut in 2019, TXT has sold a total of 10.93 million albums! Their best-selling album is The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION with 3.14 million sales
TXT
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Since their debut in 2016, NCT 127 has sold a total of 10.16 million albums! Their best-selling album is Sticker with 2.44 million sales
NCT 127
Image: SM Entertainment
Since their debut in 1992, Seo Taiji and Boys have sold a total of 8.00 million albums! Their best-selling album is Seo Taiji and Boys IV with 2.40 million sales
Seo Taiji and Boys
Image: Bando Records
Since their debut in 2020, ENHYPEN has sold a total of 7.00 million albums! Their best-selling album is Dark Blood with 1.68 million sales
ENHYPEN
Image: SM Entertainment