10 Highest Grossing K-pop Tours Ever

BLACKPINK's BORN PINK Tour, spanning 2022-2023, boasted 61 shows with over 1.5 million attendees, grossing a staggering USD 281 million
BTS' Love Yourself: Speak Yourself Tour (2018-2019) featured 62 shows, drawing 1.93 million fans and generating an impressive USD 246.5 million in revenue
BIGBANG's MADE Tour (2015-2016) thrilled fans across 66 shows, selling an average of 20,017 tickets per show and amassing a total revenue of USD 147.2 million
TVXQ's Time: Live Tour in 2013 wowed audiences across 18 shows, with an average attendance of 49,444 fans per show, generating over USD 110 million in revenue
BIGBANG's 0.TO.10 Tour (2016-2017) captivated audiences with 24 shows, selling an average of 42,042 tickets per concert and accumulating an impressive USD 104.5 million in total revenue
TVXQ's The Secret Code: 4th Live Tour in 2009 comprised 26 shows, drawing an average of 21,154 attendees per concert and generating approximately USD 93.2 million in total revenue
BIGBANG's Alive Galaxy Tour spanned from 2012 to 2013, featuring 48 shows with an average attendance of 15,985 per concert, amassing a total revenue of USD 92.77 million
BTS' The Wings Tour in 2017 comprised 40 shows with an average attendance of 13,750 per concert, generating an impressive total revenue of approximately USD 86 million
TWICE's Ready To Be Tour in 2023, with 28 shows so far, has drawn an average of 21,320 attendees per concert, contributing to a substantial total revenue of USD 78.95 million
BTS' Permission To Dance On Stage Tour in 2021-2022, featuring 11 shows, boasted an impressive average attendance of 41,649 fans per concert and achieved a remarkable total revenue of USD 75.14 million